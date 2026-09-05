Smriti Irani reveals she asked for work before Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi 2: ‘I’m unemployed, can you…’

Smriti Irani has opened up about the vulnerable phase before her TV comeback. The actor-turned-politician revealed that she reached out for work and eventually returned as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

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Smriti Irani (PC: Instagram)

Smriti Irani’s return to television as Tulsi Virani has been one of the most loved comebacks on the small screen. After spending years in politics, the actor stepped back into the world of television with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. But getting back in front of the camera was not something that simply happened overnight. Smriti has now opened up about the phase before her comeback and revealed that she actually reached out to ask for work. In a recent interaction, Smriti Irani looked back at the period following her defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She recalled being honest about her situation and telling people that she needed a job. Her decision eventually brought her back to the television set where she had created one of Indian TV’s most loved characters.

Smriti Irani reveals she asked for work

While speaking to Times Now, Smriti Irani recalled picking up the phone and reaching out to Uday Shankar, now Vice-Chairman of JioHotstar and Star (who had been associated with television when Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi went off air) for an opportunity. Rather than waiting for an offer to come her way, she decided to directly ask if there was work available for her.

She said, “I picked up my phone and asked for a job in media and entertainment. I said I’m unemployed; can you give me something? He was the reason why I lost my job in the entertainment industry. Then, he also became a reason why I joined back.” Her return to acting came after a long break from regular television work. For someone who had once been one of the biggest names on Indian television, starting over could have been daunting. However, Smriti has said that returning to a familiar profession felt more liberating than she had expected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

Irani told Shankar that she was looking for work. “I told him, ‘Sir, I don’t have a job. Can you help me?’ At that time, Uday was overseas, and when he heard what I was saying, he asked me, ‘Are you sure? You had been a Cabinet minister, and now you are asking for a job?’ I said, I don’t think there is anything wrong with returning to my professional field.”

“Those who know the work understand this. You can work up to 12 hours shift, and you are never really off the job. So he asked me if I was sure to go out and work as an employee on a set. There is no harm in it. I think everybody on the set was a little flabbergasted. People were wondering, how will I work with the daily wages?” she recalled.

Smriti Irani returns as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Smriti Irani’s comeback became even more special because she returned as Tulsi Virani, the character that made her a household name. She is now reprising the iconic role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, alongside Amar Upadhyay, who is back as Mihir Virani.

The show, produced by Ekta Kapoor, brings back the Virani family while introducing a new generation of characters and storylines. The return of Smriti and Amar has been a major talking point since the sequel was announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani Office (@smritiiranioffice)

Smriti Irani’s politics back to television comeback

Smriti Irani’s journey has taken her through two very different worlds. She first became a television star through Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, before moving into politics and eventually serving as a Union minister.

Her decision to ask for work after her political setback is therefore particularly striking. It shows that despite her years of success in public life, she was willing to start again and look for an opportunity.

Now, with Tulsi back on television, Smriti is once again connecting with the audience that first watched her become a star. For fans of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, her return is not just a television comeback but also a nostalgic trip back to one of Indian TV’s most memorable eras.