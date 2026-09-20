Sofia Hayat reacts to Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 shirtless moment, recalls his body-shaming comments on her: ‘Hypocritical idiot…’

Sofia Hayat has reacted to Salman Khan’s shirtless moment on Bigg Boss 20 and his comments about online trolling and body-shaming. The former contestant has now recalled her own experience with the actor.

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Sofia Hayat calls out Salman Khan over body-shaming claims (PC: Instagram)

Salman Khan’s latest Bigg Boss 20 appearance has sparked a fresh conversation about body-shaming, but this time the discussion has also brought up an incident from the show’s past. During the latest Bigg Boss 2o Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman addressed the constant comments he receives about his age, weight and appearance before taking off his shirt on stage. His move was aimed at those who troll celebrities for the way they look. Soon after the episode aired, former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat shared her reaction online and recalled her own experience from her time on the reality show.

Sofia Hayat recalls her Bigg Boss 7 experience

Sofia Hayat, who participated in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013, did not hold back while reacting to the moment. She accused Salman Khan of being hypocritical and claimed that the actor had previously criticised her appearance during her stint on the show.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Sofia re-shared a clip of Salman’s shirtless moment from Bigg Boss 20. Along with the video, she wrote that Salman had criticised her body and face when she was a contestant on the show. She also claimed that he had praised Gauahar Khan’s body during the same period.

Sofia wrote, “SALMAN is an hypocritical idiot. When I was in Bigg Boss he criticised my body and face..and told Gauhar her body was good. Argh.”

SALMAN is an hypocritical idiot. When I was in Bigg Boss he criticised my body and face..and told Gauhar her body was good. Argh. https://t.co/ENXSfqMlz9 — Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) September 19, 2026

Her comments were specifically in response to Salman’s recent discussion about trolling and appearance. Sofia’s remarks are her account of what she says happened during Bigg Boss 7. Sofia was one of the contestants on the seventh season of Bigg Boss, which was eventually won by Gauahar Khan.

Salman Khan speaks against body-shaming on Bigg Boss 20

During the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan addressed the way celebrities are targeted over their looks, age, and weight. He spoke about people being trolled for gaining weight after pregnancy and questioned why women are judged for changes in their bodies.

SALMAN KHAN took his T-shirt off on live telecast of #BiggBoss20 and silenced the so called trollers in his own style.

60 yrs old and still carrying a physique most can only dream of. The OG Fitness Icon for a reason.#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/E84uGCJrdR — Pαѕнα (@ibeingxpasha_) September 19, 2026

The actor also spoke about the comments directed at him. After addressing the trolling, Salman removed his hat and shirt and challenged those criticising his physique to look at him and continue trolling if they wanted to. The contestants reacted to the moment with applause.

Sofia Hayat in Bigg Boss 7

Sofia Hayat is a British-Asian actress, singer and model who has worked in both British and Indian entertainment projects. She began her career in television and later appeared in films including The Unforgettable, Naachle London, and Aksar 2. She became widely known in India after entering Bigg Boss 7 as a wild-card contestant in 2013.

In later years, Hayat shifted her focus toward spirituality and writing. In 2025, she released The Awakening of the Starseed: Reclaim Your Truth and Power, reflecting on her spiritual journey.