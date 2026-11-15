Uttaran actor Nandish Singh Sandhu marries Kavita Banerjee in traditional Bengali wedding – See pics

Nandish Singh Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee tied the knot on November 14 in a traditional Bengali ceremony. The wedding marks the second marriage for Nandish following his divorce from actor Rashami Desai.

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Nandish Sandhu marries Kavita Banerjee (PC: Instagram)

Television actor Nandish Singh Sandhu has begun a new chapter in his personal life. The actor, who is known for his work in popular television shows, has married actress Kavita Banerjee in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony. The celebrations took place in West Bengal and were attended by the couple’s close friends and family members. While the wedding has brought the couple into the spotlight, there is also plenty of interest in the ceremonies and traditional looks from their special day.

Nandish Singh Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee get married in traditional Bengali ceremony

Nandish Singh Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee tied the knot on November 14, 2026, in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony in West Bengal. According to reports, the wedding took place in Hooghly, near Kolkata, and was attended by their loved ones. The couple’s wedding celebrations were spread across two days, beginning on November 13, 2026. The couple has reshared the wedding pictures on their Instagram Stories.

The festivities started with an engagement and sangeet ceremony on the first day. This was followed by a haldi ritual on the morning of November 14, 2026, before the couple exchanged vows in the evening.

For the wedding, Kavita chose a traditional red and cream Banarasi saree. Nandish complemented her look in a cream dhoti and kurta. Their outfits reflected the traditional style of the Bengali ceremony.

Videos and pictures from the celebrations have also surfaced on social media. One of the rituals that caught attention was Saat Paak, also known as Saat Paake Ghora. As part of this Bengali wedding custom, the bride circles the groom seven times before the couple exchange garlands.

Nandish Singh Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee relationship timeline

The wedding comes more than a year after Nandish Singh Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee’s roka ceremony in September 2025. The couple had kept much of their relationship away from the public eye before their wedding plans came into focus.

Kavita Banerjee is also an actress. While the two have largely kept their personal life private, their wedding celebrations have given fans a glimpse of their relationship and the ceremonies leading up to their marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NANDISH SINGH SANDHU (@nandishsandhu)

Who is Nandish Singh Sandhu?

Nandish Singh Sandhu gained widespread fame as Veer Singh Bundela in the iconic TV serial Uttaran, which made him a household name. He successfully transitioned to cinema with a debut as Pranav Kumar in the biographical hit Super 30.

On OTT platforms, he earned strong critical acclaim for playing Jamshed Khan in Vikramaditya Motwane’s period drama Jubilee, Grahan, Ziddi Girls, and Neeraj Pandey’s Netflix thriller Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web.

He was previously married to actress Rashami Desai. They separated in 2014, filed for divorce in December 2015, and the divorce was legally finalised in March 2016.