Veteran actor Deepak Qazir allegedly beaten up at CINTAA office, Daisy Clements names members

CINTAA controversy: Veteran actor Deepak Qazir allegedly assaulted inside Mumbai office, members named

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/tv/veteran-actor-deepak-qazir-allegedly-beaten-up-at-cintaa-office-daisy-clements-names-members-8548993/ Copy

Deepak Qazir Kejriwal (PC- ANI)

A controversy has emerged at the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) after veteran actor Deepak Qazir Kejriwal was allegedly assaulted by fellow members at the association’s Mumbai office. The incident reportedly took place on November 26, raising concerns about the safety of senior artistes at the premises. Daisy Clements, a lifetime member of CINTAA, has now spoken about the alleged incident and shared her account of what happened. She also expressed concern for the actor’s health and questioned how such an incident could happen inside the association’s office.

Deepak Qazir allegedly attacked by CINTAA members

Speaking to Bollywood Chronicle, Daisy said the incident took place on Thursday when Deepak visited the CINTAA office but was allegedly stopped from entering. According to her, the actor questioned Deepak Parashad about why he was being denied entry. Recalling the conversation, Daisy said, “This happened on Thursday (November 26). Deepak was stopped from entering, and he questioned why. He just asked Deepak Parashad, ‘Mujhe kyun roka? For what reason? I need an answer.’

Daisy further alleged that the disagreement turned violent and the veteran actor was physically assaulted. She added, “Usmein maara-maari itni buri tarah se hua ki usmein uh uh Armaan Tahil, Brijesh, Ram and Sapan Bhattacharya ne bahut laaton se, ghooson se maare and has injured him and he’s right now not well (A physical fight broke out so badly in that that uh uh Armaan Tahil, Brijesh, Ram and Sapan Bhattacharya hit him badly with kicks and punches, and has injured him and he’s right now not well).”

Daisy also spoke about Deepak’s health, revealing that he is a cancer patient. Expressing concern about the safety of other members, she said, “He’s a cancer patient and this should not happen in CINTAA office because this is really scary to everyone. He’s a senior artist and he’s a senior member. If it has happened with him, it could happen with us also and others also. So we need to be very careful.”

CINTAA has not issued an official statement on the allegations so far. The claims have also not been independently verified, and the members named in Daisy’s account have not responded to them.

Who is Deepak Qazir Kejriwal?

Deepak Qazir Kejriwal is a veteran television and film actor who has worked across several popular shows and projects. His television credits include Seher Hone Ko Hai, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, Asur, Tenali Rama, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

He has also appeared in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Pardes and Metro… In Dino.