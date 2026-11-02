Who was Anuj Thakur? TV actor known for Bandhan Saat Janmon Ka dies at 33

Best remembered for his association with Bandhan Saat Janmon Ka, Anuj Thakur's journey in television is being remembered following his untimely death.

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Bandhan Saat Janmon Ka actor Anuj Thakur passes away at 33 (PC: Twitter)

The sudden death of a television actor at a young age has left friends and family struggling to come to terms with the loss. Anuj Thakur, who worked in several Hindi television shows over the years, passed away at 33. He was known for being part of popular serials and had built a career across different genres, from youth-oriented programmes to family dramas and comedy shows. While his work brought him recognition among television viewers, his unexpected passing has also led to emotional tributes from people who knew him personally and worked with him.

What happened to Anuj Thakur?

Anuj Thakur reportedly died after suffering a seizure while sleeping at his home in Mumbai. His death came as a shock to his family and friends, particularly because he followed a regular fitness routine. Casting director and close friend Rupesh Sonar shared the news publicly through an emotional Instagram tribute on Saturday.

“Still can’t believe that you are no longer with us. You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me. We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey,” Sonar wrote.

He also expressed disbelief over the actor’s sudden passing, adding, “Life is truly unpredictable. It’s heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal. You will always be remembered, brother,”

See viral post of Rupesh Sonar here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupesh sonar (@rupesh.sonar)

What did Rupesh Sonar reveal about the actor’s final hours?

Sonar said he had met Thakur around ten days before his death and had not expected such news. According to his account, the actor went to sleep at night but did not wake up the following morning.

He reportedly woke up at around 4:30 am every day and followed a routine that included exercise and jogging. On the morning of his death, his alarm rang at the usual time. When his mother went to his room to wake him, she found that he had passed away. Sonar said the actor had suffered a seizure during sleep.

Anuj Thakur’s television career and popular shows

Thakur began his television journey in 2008 with Bandhan Saat Janmon Ka. Over the years, he appeared in several shows, including Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Sukh by Chance, Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Beend Banoonga Ghodi Chadhunga, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Rab Se Sohna Isshq and Mahisagar.

One of his notable performances was in Mahisagar, where he played Sagar Mehta. The comedy-drama aired between 2013 and 2015 and helped him gain wider recognition. He also appeared as Jai Poddar in Beend Banoonga Ghodi Chadhunga. His work across different television formats reflected his experience in both comic and dramatic roles.

What was Anuj Thakur’s last Instagram post?

Thakur’s last Instagram post was shared on July 30 and featured moments from his trip to South Africa. He described the country fondly and spoke about how people would dance whenever they heard music. “A beautiful country. Love how people dance on their way to/from anywhere when they hear any music…a wonderful birthday trip,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anuj Thakur (@anujthakur247)

His Instagram account, under the handle @anujthakur247, had around 1,563 followers and 80 posts, according to the profile details shared. The post offered a glimpse into his travels and personal interests beyond his television work.