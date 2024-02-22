Home

TVF Marks 12 Years of Shaping Pop Culture, Becomes Voice of Generation

TVF pioneered web series in India, introducing cult favorites such as Permanent Roommates, TVF Pitchers, and TVF Tripling. Over time, they expanded their repertoire with additional shows, continually elevating their success trajectory.

TVF (The Viral Fever) has completed 12 glorious years and has become the biggest pop culture voice. Content producers have captured the hearts of audiences since their inception, swiftly solidifying their unique position in the global content landscape. TVF, in particular, has consistently resonated with viewers and notably influenced pop culture with each of its shows. The platform has shown some of the most love series starting from Permanent Roommates, TVF Pitchers, to TVF Tripling. With the platform showing what the current audience is looking for, TVF becomes the biggest pop culture voice.

Sharing the news, the official handle of TVF took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video capturing a glimpse of their shows. wrote, “Gratitude echoes through 12 remarkable years! A heartfelt thank you to our phenomenal actors, supportive brand partners, cherished platforms, dedicated team, and incredible audience who’ve made every story come alive. Cheers to a dozen years of storytelling!#TVF #TheViralFever”

Take a look here:

Gratitude echoes through 12 remarkable years! A heartfelt thank you to our phenomenal actors, supportive brand partners, cherished platforms, dedicated team and incredible audience who’ve made every story come alive. Cheers to a dozen years of storytelling! 🙌🌟 pic.twitter.com/UYybhT74jy — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) February 21, 2024

TVF has sparked significant discussions with their content. Through shows like TVF Aspirants, they delved into the world of UPSC exams and student life, while Panchayat shed light on village narratives, captivating audiences. This marked a turning point where people began to show interest in such stories, evident from the positive reception of films like 12th Fail and Laapataa Ladies. TVF initiated this content revolution some years ago, fundamentally altering audience consumption patterns.

Some of the most loved shows by TVF were Kota Factory, Gullak, Hostel Daze, Panchayat, TVF Aspirants, SK Sir Ki Class, and Sandeep Bhaiya among many others. All these shows garnered massive appreciation among the audience. Indeed, TVF has established its supremacy in the global content landscape. Further, TVF’s seven shows have been featured in IMDb’s global top 250 list. As a result, the platform has emerged as the foremost content powerhouse from India. Their pivotal role in reshaping consumption patterns cannot be overstated.

