TVK Chief and actor Vijay’s wife Sangeeta Sornalingam files for divorce after 25 years, cites…
Sangeeta Sornalingam has moved court seeking divorce from actor-politician Vijay, alleging adultery and cruelty under provisions of the Special Marriage Act, 1954.
TVK Chief’s wife Sangeeta Sornalingam files for divorce: In a development that has sent shockwaves through Tamil cinema and political circles alike, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, has filed for divorce, seeking to end their 25-year marriage. The petition, now before the District Court, marks a dramatic turn in the personal life of one of Tamil Nadu’s most influential public figures.
The couple, who tied the knot on August 25, 1999, have long been regarded as a private yet steady presence in each other’s lives. Married in a grand ceremony that honoured both Hindu and Christian traditions, Vijay and Sangeeta share two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha. Their union, which began at the height of Vijay’s rising stardom, had largely remained away from public controversy until now.
Allegations of adultery surface in the court petition
According to the petition filed by Sangeeta, 51, serious allegations have been levelled against Vijay, also 51. The plea states that she discovered in 2021 that Vijay “was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress.” The claim forms the core of her legal grounds for divorce.
The petition further asserts that despite assurances from Vijay that the relationship would be brought to an end, it allegedly continued. The absence of remorse and the continuation of the alleged relationship have been cited as key factors that pushed Sangeeta to seek legal recourse.
