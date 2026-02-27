TVK Chief and actor Vijay’s wife Sangeeta Sornalingam files for divorce after 25 years, cites...

Home

Sangeeta Sornalingam has moved court seeking divorce from actor-politician Vijay, alleging adultery and cruelty under provisions of the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

TVK Chief’s wife Sangeeta Sornalingam files for divorce: In a development that has sent shockwaves through Tamil cinema and political circles alike, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, has filed for divorce, seeking to end their 25-year marriage. The petition, now before the District Court, marks a dramatic turn in the personal life of one of Tamil Nadu’s most influential public figures.

The couple, who tied the knot on August 25, 1999, have long been regarded as a private yet steady presence in each other’s lives. Married in a grand ceremony that honoured both Hindu and Christian traditions, Vijay and Sangeeta share two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha. Their union, which began at the height of Vijay’s rising stardom, had largely remained away from public controversy until now.

Allegations of adultery surface in the court petition

According to the petition filed by Sangeeta, 51, serious allegations have been levelled against Vijay, also 51. The plea states that she discovered in 2021 that Vijay “was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress.” The claim forms the core of her legal grounds for divorce.

The petition further asserts that despite assurances from Vijay that the relationship would be brought to an end, it allegedly continued. The absence of remorse and the continuation of the alleged relationship have been cited as key factors that pushed Sangeeta to seek legal recourse.

Divorce sought under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 The legal proceedings are being pursued under specific provisions of the Special Marriage Act, 1954. Sangeeta’s plea invokes Section 27(1)(a) and 27(1)(d) of the Act, which provide grounds for divorce in cases involving adultery and cruelty. Under the law, a spouse can seek dissolution of marriage if the other party is proven to have engaged in extramarital relations or subjected their partner to cruelty. Sangeeta’s petition references both these grounds, placing the alleged conduct at the centre of the marital breakdown. The matter is currently under consideration before the District Court, and no final ruling has been delivered yet. From a fan to life partner Sangeeta Sornalingam, daughter of a Tamil industrialist, was once known to be an ardent admirer of Vijay before their relationship blossomed into marriage. Over the years, she largely stayed away from the spotlight, maintaining a low public profile even as Vijay’s career soared and later expanded into politics with the launch of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. As the case proceeds, it is expected to draw significant public attention, given Vijay’s stature as both a film star and political leader. For now, the court will determine the legal course of a marriage that has spanned over two decades and witnessed the arc of fame, family and now, fracture.

