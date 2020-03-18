Shifting our laptops and dongles to one corner of the house to work our heads off during the weekdays, not everyone is as lucky as Akshay Kumar and other actors who are making the most of their self-quarantine after the shoots have been called off amidst COVID-19 and Twinkle Khanna feels equally jealous. Wanting to work on her book, Twinkle was left distracted by Akshay and daughter, Nitara’s playtime and we don’t blame her. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar Walks Through Fire, Leaves Hrithik Roshan-Anil Kapoor Impressed

Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle shared a surreal picture from her work corner in the bedroom with a window overlooking the garden with the father-daughter were having fun. Posing from between the two hammocks that hung outside, Akshay and Nitara were seen sprawled on a sheet spread out on the grass while Twinkle sat behind the laptop and paper notes pulled out of a spiral. She captioned the picture, “Thought I would work on my book while he keeps her busy but the people that live inside my head don’t talk to me when the people I live with are chattering away as well. #nextwritingspotisthebathroom (sic).” Also Read - Learning New Things, Focusing on Fitness: Deepak Chahar

Never the one to leave an opportunity to crack a weird joke or state politically incorrect answers, Twinkle is always found on the controversial end of the spectrum with almost every post or statement that she puts out before the media, digital or otherwise. Characterised with satire as her dominating trait, the gorgeous writer sure knows how to get her fans in splits of laughter even if it means aiming the joke at herself. However, this is not the first time that the writer has bowled us with her wit and humour.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Akshay Kumar has been shooting for Yash Raj’s Prithviraj which will feature him opposite Manushi Chhillar and Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re where he shares screen space with actors Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush K Raja.

Akshay’s Sooryavanshi, which was supposed to hit the cinema screens on March 24, has been stalled due to the Coronavirus scare. The Rohit Shetty-directorial has been postponed and will not be releasing anytime soon. The cop drama stars Katrina Kaif opposite Akshay.