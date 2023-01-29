Home

Twinkle Khanna Pens Heartfelt Note on Ageing Gracefully: ‘The Battles we Survived And Won’

Twinkle Khanna Pens Heartfelt Note on Ageing: Twinkle Khanna, known for her unfiltered and unabashed opinions never shies away from speaking her mind. The actress who is also a well-known columnist and author always puts up her views on gender and societal issues. Twinkle shared a video of herself where she dedicated a post on ageing gracefully. In her heartfelt note she compared ‘wrinkles’ to medals for battles we have ‘survived’ and ‘won’. She mostly writes on unconventional themes or topics that are considered as taboo in society. Her books Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Laxmi Prasad were also highlighted new age perspective on life. Twinkle even produced Padman that dealt with the issue of sanitary pads, based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganathan.

She captioned her post as, “Age is a mathematical problem. There are numbers that need to be tackled. It is not a division sum though, where we are reduced to a fraction of what we once were. It is a multiplier. At 49, you are still the pigtailed girl who once climbed trees and beat up all the boys. The young woman with a disdain for convention. The new mother with leaky breasts and fierce ambition. As you go along, you carry every version of you inside. You don’t have one heartbreak, one breakdown, one true love, one success; you have a mountain of them.

And those wrinkly-crinkly lines? How about we consider them the equivalent of a general’s medals, pinned to our skin, a reminder of all the battles we have survived, and the ones we have won. Agree? Disagree?”

Twinkle is married to Akshay Kumar and they are parents to two children, Aarav and Nitara.

