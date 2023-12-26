Home

Twinkle Khanna Recalls Starving During ‘Baadshah’, Feeling Like a ‘Gas Canister’: ‘SRK Had to Lift me And…’

Twinkle Khanna makes another honest revelation about actresses and the kind of diet they follow to keep themselves 'naturally' trimmed.

Twinkle Khanna and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Baadshah

Mumbai: Trust Twinkle Khanna to make the most eye-popping honest statements! In her latest interview, the actor once again gives a sneak peek into the world of the movies where things usually don’t appear the way they are in real life. It’s the industry where glamour sells and the artistes, especially women, are the ones paying the price for all of it. Twinkle took her own example and talked about an incident where she would starve to achieve a certain kind of body and fit into her character on the screen.

The former actor who has launched her new book ‘Welcome to Paradise‘ was in conversation with News18 when she spoke about the time she was shooting the movie ‘Baadshah‘ with Shah Rukh Khan. Twinkle revealed that she was starving herself and was on an extreme diet. The actor said her extensive diet would lead to bloating and she would feel like a ‘gas canister’. She added that she was only eating chickpeas to achieve that flawless waistline. Twinkle went on to talk about how most women in the industry talk about not leaving food and eating whatever they like but that’s not true.

Twinkle Khanna provides a reality check

The actor-turned-author said, “I know you see all these actresses saying that they don’t diet and they eat everything; it’s not true, most of them are starving. I was starving, if you want your stomach to be flat in all those catsuits that we used to wear—I don’t know why we wore them. This was my own brainwave that I’m going to live on channa. For some reason, being Gujarati, I felt that was also cheap, and you know, I could get it easily wherever I went. So, this was my diet.”

She, who’s the daughter of the legendary actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, remembered shooting a song with SRK in which he had to lift her. Twinkle said she felt like she would burst out but her stars were aligned to help her that day. “In this song, he had to lift me up, and I was so scared that I would explode like the gas canisters in the Parliament, but I didn’t. So if you see my teeth clenching there, other things are also clenching and just holding on, but yes, I survived that bit as well,” she hilariously added.

Twinkle is known for calling a spade a spade. She is more popular as ‘Mrs Funny Bones’ – her pen name. The actor is often heard talking about her experience as an actor and how quitting acting was the best decision she took for herself.

