Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a stunning photos of thousands of Flamingos who have migrated to Mumbai amid the lockdown. The pictures were taken at TS Chanakya wetlands in Navi Mumbai. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Takes Wife Twinkle Khanna To Hospital, Drives Through Deserted Roads of Mumbai

Twinkle took to Twitter and retweeted the photos and wrote, “Stunning.” The photographer had shared the pictures on her Twitter handle and described them. “Look at these two stunning photographs of flamingos at the TS Chanakya wetlands in Navi Mumbai. ” Also Read - Twinkle Khanna 'Feels Proud' of Hubby Akshay Kumar For Donating Rs 25 Crore to PM Relief Fund



Twinkle Khanna has been making the most of her quarantine at home and keeps updating her followers with what all she has been upto. She recently penned, ““Oscillating between despair and joy, this entire period-today sitting with my cousin and my son in this quarantine special,can I say that it’s the happiest day of my life.I am a loner-this is all I need #grateful.”

On Sunday morning, Twinkle shared photos of the latest book which she has been reading and wrote, “Love Roald Dahl and this pop-up version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory even more #bookwormforlife.”

Twinkle also shared a cute a photo of herself watching TV on photo-sharing app Instagram and wrote, “This pandemic, perhaps because its origin allegedly lies with bats, is turning all of us a little, well, batshit crazy. Mild lunacy in the form of incessant TikTok videos is also on the rise, along with people making tutorials they feel the world desperately needs. Being someone who is easily influenced, when I began having urges to pack large members of my family into medium-sized Samsonites or to post videos of how to make a Strawberry Pistachio Tart, I forced myself to quietly sit in front of the idiot box instead of turning into a Covidiot.”