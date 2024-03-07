Home

Twinkle Khanna Takes a Dig on Maiden Name Controversy, Shares Cryptic Instagram Post: ‘Kumar’s +1’

Twinkle Khanna shared a cryptic post regarding surnames, prompting reactions from the internet. Many users believe Khanna is addressing the government's new rule on maiden surnames.

On Thursday, Twinkle Khanna left her entire Instagram family confused when she shared a picture a picture which read ‘Twinkle Khanna Kumar’s +1.’ As soon as she posted the picture, her comment section started to float with comments speculating whether the couple was expecting or was the picture indicated an invite towards Ambani’s wedding or something else. However, a vast majority of fans hinted that the Twinkle Khanna is talking about the government’s new ‘maiden surname’ rule.

According to the rule, married women need to obtain an NOC from their husbands to legally change their surnames back to their maiden names. However, Twinkle Khanna’s post also indicates a woman’s individuality. Since Twinkle is married to Akshay Kumar, it feels like Twinkle intends to put a light on the fact that she has been referred to as Kumar’s +1. However, the actress-turned-author is yet to give detailed information about the post. Not just a post, Twinkle has also changed the display picture of her which features Twinkle’s picture with a red banner on it and there as well it is written Kumar’s Plus One.

As soon as the post was shared, several users took to the comment section and started to comment. While one user wrote, “In the Czech Republic is normal to change maiden surname to husband…whole family has one surname… but if you want to keep your surname or change it Back (for example after divorce) it’s not a problem,” another commented, “I wish I can understand this.” Another user wrote, “Hahaha awesome.”

Meanwhile, coming to the ‘maiden surname’ rule, Trinamool MP Saket Gokhale criticised the rule and said, “For changing one’s name, a notification has to be issued in the Gazette. These new rules mean that women who are separated or women who merely wish to revert to their maiden surname (instead of their husband’s surname) will have to submit 1 of the above two documents.”

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court questioned a notification from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs stating that a married woman must have a divorce decree or a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from her husband to adopt her maiden surname.

