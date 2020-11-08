Actor Twinkle Khanna is known for her wit and intelligence and sometimes, for making the most offensive statements against her look funny and frivolous. She did the same in her latest blog post while writing about being attacked by the trolls who are criticising her husband Akshay Kumar‘s upcoming film Laxmii for allegedly hurting the Hindu sentiments. A section of people took joy in painting one of her pictures blue, putting a giant red bindi on her forehead and writing ‘Twinkle Bomb’ in a sexist attempt to shame the woman’s husband for making the film that was earlier titled Laxmmi Bomb. Also Read - Twinkle Khanna Calls Out Media Trial Against Rhea Chakraborty, Says 'They Took a Young Woman, Cut Her in Halves'

Twinkle, who’s more popular as Mrs Funny Bones, stayed true to her name and talent and wrote how she’s ‘flattered’ to see that people still see her as worthy of being considered a ‘bomb’ which is a misogynist phrase for objectifying an attractive woman. The actor, in her blog post in Times of India, read, “The trolls have been after the man of the house’s Laxmmi Bomb and for some odd reason, they have taken pictures of me, turned my skin the same peacock shade as Lord Krishna, added a red bindi and are sharing posters called Twinkle Bomb. Honestly, I am rather flattered because this moniker has come along at the right time for, as a middle-aged woman, I was beginning to think that my bombshell days were far behind me.” Also Read - Not Gender But Skill Sets Should be The Basis to Share Responsibilities at Home, Says Twinkle Khanna

Trolls are helpful just when I was looking for the image for https://t.co/0u5IZjit7B here it is:)Crop rather than repost! One added ’3rd class https://t.co/JSxJXpEMEL make joke about God.’I’m tempted to reply,’God clearly likes a good joke or she would not have made you.’ pic.twitter.com/i3cQbphQIm — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 8, 2020

Twinkle took to Twitter to share the link of her blogpost while mentioning that she read a troll tagging Akshay asking him how could he use a Goddess’ name as his film’s title and make a joke of it. The actor tweeted, “Trolls are helpful just when I was looking for the image for (link) Crop rather than repost! One added ‘3rd class person. You make joke about God’. I’m tempted to reply, ‘God clearly likes a good joke or she would not have made you’.” (sic)

Meanwhile, Laxmii is streaming on Disney+Hotstar from tomorrow, Monday.