Twitter War Between Yash And Allu Arjun Fans After Allu Aravind Makes Shocking Comment on KGF Star Saying 'Who is Yash?'

Twitter War Between Yash And Allu Arjun Fans After Allu Aravind Makes Shocking Comment on KGF Star Saying ‘Who is Yash?’

Allu Aravind's Shocking Remark About KGF Star Yash Starts Twitter War Between Fans of Yash And Allu Arjun. Here's the entire story.

Twitter War Between Yash And Allu Arjun Fans After Allu Aravind Makes Shocking Comment About KGF Star Saying 'Who is Yash?'

A wave of social media war erupted after Allu Aravind, the father of popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun, made a remark about KGF actor Yash. Aravind’s comments, made during a press conference ( the teaser launch of Kotabommali PS), sparked a Twitter war between fans of the two actors. Aravind, while discussing the impact of actors’ fees on the film’s budget, used Yash’s name as an example, stating that the Kannada actor’s pan-India stardom stemmed from the success of the KGF franchise. Aravind further asserted that KGF’s success was attributed to a combination of Yash’s performance and the film’s substantial budget.

As per media reports, Allu Aravind clearly said, “A person who is the lead actor in a movie, gets 20 to 25 percent of the amount of that movie in the form of remuneration. However, it cannot be said that the budget for the movie will increase only because of their remuneration. Irrespective of who the actors are, investments are made there because the movie should be made big.” Then he added, “Who was Yash before the release of the KGF movie? Why did that movie make noise? It was that richness that led to the success of the movie. This is just one example. Whoever the hero of the movie is, it is because of the making that it attracts the audience.”

Aravind’s statement on Yash didn’t go well with the KGF star’s fans. They took strong offense to his comments, perceiving them as disrespectful and undermining Yash’s achievements. They flooded Twitter with posts defending their idol, highlighting his journey to stardom and his contributions to Kannada cinema. “Yash came to the industry without any background, unlike Allu Arjun who enjoyed his father’s support. Let the audience decide who’s the greater actor,” retorted one fan.

Another fan wrote, “Nepo kid’s father talking about stardom. What’s your son’s identity without his father’s backing?”

The Twitter war intensified, with fans of both actors exchanging barbs and accusations. Hashtags like #YashTheRealStar and #AlluArjunPrivileged trended on Twitter, further fueling the online feud.

Here are some more tweets:

Rocking Star #Yash has industry hit, fanbase, craze before KGF In KA Meanwhile AAthu who still doesn’t have IH, fanbase after sensational pushpa Niyamma Sontham ga kattina BRAND ra adi Meela Mafia run chesi thechukunnadi kadu pic.twitter.com/ESHTZMrD7T https://t.co/zhc8G2lafp — Dwarkesh DHFM ️ (@DhfmDwarakesh) November 8, 2023

He will be bigger than everybody wait for Yash 19 then you will know his level

Yash Boss the CEO of India

❤️❤️❤️#Yash #YashBOSS #allu#yash19 https://t.co/sdsGF5WB6v — Tarun (@goud69902) November 9, 2023

also to be honest no body knows yash in telugu states before kgf.. only kgf scale and trailers made telugu audience go wow.. allu arvind statements are 100% true.. yash = rocky bhai.. — Nihill_38 (@nihill_38) November 9, 2023

Despite the uproar, Yash himself remained silent, choosing to focus on his work commitments. On the other hand, Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

