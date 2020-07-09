The Twitter war between Kangana Ranaut and Pooja Bhatt is not getting over. After Pooja tweeted a note for the Manikarnika actor on Thursday morning with an old video from the Filmfare awards, where Kangana can be seen thanking Mahesh Bhatt, uncle Mukesh Bhatt and director Anurag Basu after winning the best debutante award at a film festival, Kangana’s social media team responded back to Pooja’s tweet mentioning the Bhatt camp gave the actor a break in their film Gangster. Team Kangana Ranaut said that while she is grateful to the Bhatt’s production house Vishesh Films for launching her, her intention was to highlight the fact that outsiders deserve better treatment in the film industry. Also Read - Twitter War: Pooja Bhatt Shares Old Video of Kangana Ranaut Thanking Mahesh Bhatt, Says ‘Guess Videos Lie Too’

"Pooja ji Kangana is thankful to Vishesh films fr launching her but she wants outsiders to be treated better, She is thankful that her ex broke up with her but she wishes it ws done respectfully, She feels fortunate to fnd success in world run by men but she wishes patriarchy ends," tweeted Team Kangana Ranaut on Thursday.

Pooja ji Kangana is thankful to Vishesh films fr launching her but she wants outsiders to be treated better,She is thankful that her ex broke up with her but she wishes it ws done respectfully,She feels fortunate to fnd success in world run by men but she wishes patriarchy ends🙏 https://t.co/ZZ7VVcRpJZ — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 9, 2020



Kangana Ranaut was honoured for her debut film Gangster (2006) directed by Anurag Basu and produced by the Bhatts. Team Kangana’s tweet comes as a response to Pooja’s tweet earlier in the day where she wrote “Guess videos lie too? Besides, it takes two to battle. I leave the denials and accusations to more evolved souls. I rather put forth facts!” Pooja tweeted along with the video link.

In Kangana’s previous tweets, her team alleged that Mahesh Bhatt threw chappals at Kangana, called her mad and humiliated her. They also alleged that Pooja’s uncle, producer Mukesh Bhatt, is not very keen to pay artistes.

Pooja’s tweet came at a time when the Bhatt family is continuously getting trolled on social media for allegedly practicing nepotism ever since the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last month. Netizens have also threatened to boycott their forthcoming movie Sadak 2 which is directed by Mahesh Bhatt, produced by Mukesh Bhatt and stars Pooja and Alia Bhatt in key roles.

However, in a recent interview, Pooja revealed that her father Mahesh Bhatt has given a break to fresh musical talent in Sadak 2. “Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment,a dream,a harmonium & a brilliant song called ‘Ishq Kamaal’ that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father”, she wrote.