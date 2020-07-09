Nepotism face-off continues between Kangana Ranaut and Pooja Bhatt. On Wednesday, Pooja had shared a tweet that Mahesh Bhatt’s production house Vishesh Films has launched many talents from outside the industry. And also mentioned that the Bhatt family launched Kangana Ranaut in their 2006 production Gangster. To which Kangana’s social media team slammed her and said ‘that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals at her. …call her mad and humiliate her.’ Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Team Slams Pooja Bhatt, Alleges Mahesh Bhatt Threw Chappals at Her in Response to Nepotism Tweet

Now, on Thursday, Pooja Bhatt again took to Twitter to slam Manikarnika actor. Bhatt has shared an old video of Kangana from the 2006 Filmfare Awards ceremony when she won the Best Debut award for her film Gangster. Pooja Bhatt wrote, "Guess videos lie too? Besides, it takes two to battle. I leave the denials & accusations to more evolved souls. I rather put forth facts!".

Gangster was back by Pooja's family production house Vishesh Films–owned by her father Mahesh Bhatt and uncle Mukesh Bhatt. In her acceptance speech, Kangana thanked Mukesh and Mahesh and even hugged the former on her way to the stage.

Guess videos lie too? 🙃 Besides, it takes two to battle. I leave the denials & accusations to more evolved souls. I rather put forth facts! https://t.co/GKwYQW6Au9 https://t.co/J6341QtFAh — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 9, 2020

Pooja’s tweet came at a time when the Bhatt family is continuously getting trolled on social media for allegedly practicing nepotism ever since the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last month. Netizens have also threatened to boycott their forthcoming movie Sadak 2 which is directed by Mahesh Bhatt, produced by Mukesh Bhatt and stars Pooja and Alia Bhatt in key roles. In a recent interview, Pooja revealed that her father Mahesh Bhatt has given a break to fresh musical talent in Sadak 2. “Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment,a dream,a harmonium & a brilliant song called ‘Ishq Kamaal’ that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father”, she wrote.