Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is having the best time of her life as she and hubby Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second baby together after Taimur Ali Khan. Mommy-to-be made no attempts to hide her growing baby bump as she stepped out in Mumbai on sets of Puma for a shoot. Kareena, in a pastel pink sports bra, clicked a selfie focusing on the glowing face and cute baby bump. In December, she has completed seven months of her maternity period and an adorable picture of her flaunting baby bump is going viral on social media.

Kareena took to Instagram to share this pic with a caption: "Two of us on the sets of @pumaindia 🤭💕". She is inspiring the expecting moms with her sartorial choices. She leaves no stone unturned in making her fans drool over her effortless maternity pictures.

Take a look at Bebo’s cute baby bump:



Unlike earlier times, Kareena made no attempts to hide her pregnancy bump with loose fitted clothing but flaunted it for the camera. She was even seen cradling her baby bump as she walked in front of the paps.

Kareena and Saif announced they are pregnant with their second child in August 2020. In a statement, they wrote, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. — Saif and Kareena.”

On the work front, Kareena will be featuring in Laal Singh Chaddha next. She has only recently completed her leftover portions in the film. The team will be using VFX for hiding her baby bump in the particular sections. We will see the release of Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas 2021. The movie features Aamir Khan in the title role.