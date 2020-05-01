Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a never-seen-before throwback still of her uncle Rishi Kapoor posing with her late father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The photo reminds all of the good ol’ days when there was no social media and these behind-the-scenes pictures rarely used to come out. Kareena mourned the demise of the veteran actor and wrote ‘two tigers’ in the caption of her post on Instagram. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor’s Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Can’t Wait to Hug Neetu Kapoor, Enroute Mumbai, Says 'Driving Home, Ma'

The entire Kapoor family is currently grieving over the passing away of one of the most celebrated actors in the industry and a family member who was known for his liveliness. Rishi was 67 when he breathed his last at Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 30. The actor had recovered from cancer in September last year but fell ill in February this year after which he was hospitalised many times. Also Read - 'We Have to Win This Coronavirus War Together': Read Rishi Kapoor's Powerful Last Tweet

Only a few family members and close industry friends could attend Rishi’s funeral due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown situation in the country. Kareena was present at the crematorium with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and father Randhir Kapoor. Rishi’s son Ranbir Kapoor, and wife Neetu Kapoor were also present along with Rima Jain, Manoj Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Jain, Rajiv Kapoor, Natasha Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. Ranbir’s close friends Alia Bhatt and Ayaan Mukerji were also there to support the actor as he performed the last rites of his father.

Kareena later gave tribute to her dear Chintu uncle by posting a childhood picture of her father Randhir Kapoor posing with an even younger Rishi Kapoor. She captioned the post as: “The best boys I know… Papa and Chintu uncle ❤️❤️” (sic)

Rishi Kapoor had worked with Kareena’s husband Saif in many movies including Love Aaj Kal and Hum Tum. However, Kareena herself never got to work with him in a full-fledged role. As she and the entire family bids adieu to a dear family member, we wish more strength and peace for all of them!