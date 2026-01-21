Home

UAE filmmaker Nayla Al Khaja comes out in support of AR Rahman, calls him National treasure

Nayla Al Khaja voices her admiration for AR Rahman highlighting his influence on global cinema and music while backing his contribution to cultural storytelling.

At a time when social media debates move faster than facts, voices of personal experience often bring clarity. Filmmaker Nayla Al Khaja has now stepped forward to share her perspective on musical legend AR Rahman amid the recent controversy surrounding his remarks about the Indian film industry.

The debate sparked by the music maestro himself

The discussion around AR Rahman intensified after he spoke about facing a lack of work which he linked to a shift in industry power and possible communal bias. While opinions were divided, Nayla Al Khaja’s response stood out for its warmth and sincerity. She described encounters that reflected Rahman’s humility professionalism and kindness rather than controversy.

What did Nayla Al Khaja say?

In a heartfelt social media post, Nayla shared her admiration for Rahman based on lived experiences. She recalled watching him patiently interact with fans even when surrounded by crowds. According to her, he stopped repeatedly to smile take photographs and make people feel acknowledged. What struck her most was the quiet grace with which he carried himself without seeking attention.

She also mentioned witnessing the genuine affection his children have for him. For her, that bond revealed more about his character than public debates ever could. She described Rahman as someone who gave voices to many opened doors for artists and carried culture with dignity. As an Arab filmmaker, she shared that her introduction to Indian music came through Rahman’s compositions which conveyed emotion without the need for translation. She concluded by calling him a national treasure who deserves respect rather than controversy.

Who is Nayla Al Khaja?

Nayla Al Khaja is known as the first female director producer and screenwriter from the United Arab Emirates. As the founder and CEO of Nayla Al Khaja Films she has earned global recognition for her authentic storytelling and strong advocacy for women in cinema. Her professional association with AR Rahman is also significant. The Oscar-winning composer created the music for her upcoming psychological drama Baab marking his first soundtrack for an Arabic-language feature film.

What led to the controversy?

AR Rahman recently sparked debate after suggesting that a power shift within the film industry and possible communal bias may have contributed to fewer work opportunities. His comments drew criticism from several public figures. In response Rahman later clarified his statement through a video message and reaffirmed his deep emotional connection with India.

