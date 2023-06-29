Home

Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava: Netizens Hail Tara Singh And Sakeena’s Epic Romance in Gadar 2 Track – Check Reactions

Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava: Netizens recently heaped praise on Tara Singh and Sakeena's epic romance in Gadar 2 track. - Check Reactions

Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava: The most-awaited romantic track of 2023 is finally released and netizens have gone bonkers. The classic Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava from Gadar – Ek Prem Katha has been recreated for Gadar 2. The melodious track is being hailed by movie buffs as the nostalgic song is all about reliving the eternal love story of Tara Singh aka Sunny Deol and Sakeena aka Ameesha Patel. The soulful rendition sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik topped the chartbusters when Gadar was released in 2001. After posting a teaser video on June 28, 2023, the makers have finally unveiled the music video featuring Sunny and Ameesha.

CHECK OUT UDD JAA KAALE KAAVA MUSIC VIDEO:

SUNNY DEOL AND AMEESHA PATEL RECREATE TARA SINGH AND SAKEENA’S ETERNAL ROMANCE

The song starts with Tara Singh portrayed by Sunny playing Sarangi (a classical stringed musical instrument) as Sakeena essayed by Ameesha looks at him. The duo is then seen hugging each other and recalling all their past memories as a married couple. Tara and Sakeena then dance while in the end credits the former is seen sitting in front of a grave with folded hands in an emotional state. Netizens lauded the romantic chemistry and went gaga over the song.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO UDD JAA KAALE KAAVA:

#SunnyDeol‘s #Gadar2 movie song #UddJaaKaaleKaava is Out! This song give me goosebumps because this is my childhood Nostalgia. Udit Ji & Alka Ji magical voices are still is fresh & melodies. This song is separate place in our hearts. Mithoon has recreated this song beautifully! pic.twitter.com/gHTFqfjhgx — Nikhil (@Risenik) June 29, 2023

Gadar 2 will be releasing on August 11, 2023. The film will clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Akshay Kumar starrer Oh My God! – 2 releasing on the same date.

