Sushant Singh Rajput death case latest news: It's been two years since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput took the entire nation by storm, driving many political forces into the case. Now, amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, seems like many politicians are once again digging into the case which is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). On Friday, BJP leader Nikhil Anand accused Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut of being involved in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Not just he took the name of the Bollywood actor, he also referred to the death of SSR's former manager Disha Salian who was found dead at her apartment in Mumbai a few days before the actor's demise.

What has the BJP minister exactly said to bring Sushant Singh Rajput death case back in news?

As reported by news agency IANS, Anand said if the CM, his son and Raut are made to undergo narco tests, the mystery shrouding the two deaths will be unveiled. He further alleged that Thackeray and Raut used the 'state machinery' to destroy the evidence in the SSR and the Salian cases. "The CBI may have failed to collect evidence against Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut but God knows their guilt. We pray to God to punish them and bring justice to Rajput and Salian," Anand said.

He added that he's happy to see the political crisis in Maharashtra and what Thackeray is going through. "I wish them great luck for their political deaths in Maharashtra. We are happy that Shiv Sena was having similar ideology like us and is politically finished," Anand said.

Theories around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020, in the mysterious circumstances. The case created an uproar in the country and many theories regarding the reason behind his death started floating on social media. While Kangana Ranaut dragged Bollywood people like Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt into the issue, claiming that SSR died of depression after being bullied in Bollywood, others dragged the Maharashtra government into the case.

What is happening in Maharashtra?

Uddhav Thackeray and his government have been under the scanner after Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde claimed the majority in the party. Various reports suggest that he is claiming the support of more than 37 MLAs while threatening to split the party and form a government in Maharashtra with the help of the BJP. Many rebellion MLAs are currently campaigning in Guwahati.