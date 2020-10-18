Veteran singer Udit Narayan has now reacted to the news of his son, Aditya Narayan‘s wedding with Shweta Agarwal. The young singer recently announced that he is getting married to his Shaapit co-star Shweta this year and they are very happy together. Now, in an interview with Dainik Bhasker, the popular playback singer mentioned how he reacted the first time he got to know about his son wanting to marry his friend. Also Read - Aditya Narayan Wedding Date Out, Singer to Have a Winter Wedding With Shweta Agarwal - Deets Inside

Udit Narayan said that the family knew Shweta but they weren’t aware of the two dating each other. The singer said that it was in August this year that Aditya informed them about his decision of getting married to Shweta and they heartily accepted everything. He said, “I remember Aditya came to me on August 31 and told me that he wanted to marry Shweta. I was a little surprised by his decision and I let him complete what he wanted to say. He said that he knew Shweta for the last 10 years and have now decided to spend his life with her. I just told him one thing: ‘don’t blame your parents for anything in the future’.” Also Read - Aditya Narayan's Girlfriend Shweta Agarwal Had Rejected Him Before His Mom Convinced Her to go Out With Him

Narayan added that he always wanted a lavish wedding for his only son but the pandemic has ruined all the plans. The singer said that the family didn’t want Aditya to get married this year due to various COVID-19 restrictions, however, their son’s wishes are above everything else. The ‘Mitwa’ singer was quoted saying, “I have done everything for my son. Had he wanted, I would have even taken efforts to find a suitable girl for him. But, he is a grown-up now. Our happiness lies in whatever he wants.” Also Read - Aditya Narayan Has Rs 18K in Bank Account, Singer Says he Will Sell His Bike to Keep up

Aditya and Shweta are going to tie the knot with traditional wedding customs on December 1 at a temple in Mumbai as per the government’s coronavirus guidelines. Udit Narayan also mentioned that even though he wanted at least 300 people to attend the wedding, the government only permits 50 and that’s how the wedding is going to take place now.