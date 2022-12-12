Top Recommended Stories
‘Uff’! Disha Patani Heats up The Internet in Hot Floral Pink Bikini – See Viral Photo
Disha Patani sets the temperature soaring as she posts her stunning pictures in floral pink beachwear. - See Photo
Disha Patani Heats up The Internet in Pink Bikini: Disha Patani is slaying the internet with her sizzling Baywatch vibes. The actor is on a no-holds-barred social media spree these days as she keeps the mercury rising with her sexy photos. Disha once again set the internet ablaze with her sizzling avatar in a smoking hot pink bikini. She posted two pictures as she puts a white flower on her hair while keeping it open. Netizens are mesmerized by her drop-dead-gorgeous photos and super-hot physique. The Ek Villain Returns actor follows a very strict workout regime and never misses the gym even during film shoots.
CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S SEXY BIKINI PICTURES:
DISHA PATANI BREAKS THE INTERNET AGAIN WITH HER BIKINI PHOTOS
Disha captioned her Instagram post as, “🌸,” while her friend and fitness instructor Aleksandar Alex Ilic captioned his comment as, “🐒.” Her rumoured ex-beau Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha also wrote, “Sooooo cuuuute🌸🌸🌸❤️.” Disha’s hot-toned abs as she flaunts her floral bikini top with plunging neckline in the photo look alluring. The aesthetically shot pictures bring the much-needed glam quotient and sex appeal. Disha looks sensual and elegant in the photo as she drops her super-cute smile. Fans dropped heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis on her scorching hot post.
Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ action-thriller Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She has already commenced shooting of her first Tamil movie Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of the sci-fi thriller Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.
