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UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal and Ritika Chauhan celebrate the arrival of their first baby after car crash controversy, calls it...

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal and Ritika Chauhan celebrate the arrival of their first baby after car crash controversy, calls it…

After facing recent challenges, UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal and wife Ritika Chauhan celebrate a new chapter in life as they welcome their first child, sharing happiness and special glimpses with fans.

YouTuber and Bigg Boss fame Anurag Dobhal, widely recognized as UK07 Rider and his wife Ritika Chauhan have shared a joyful milestone with their fans. After weeks of concern following a serious car accident, the couple has become parents for the first time. On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Ritika took to Instagram to reveal the arrival of their newborn, sharing a touching glimpse of the tiny feet. Fans across social media have flooded the couple with congratulations as they embrace this new chapter in their life.

The arrival of Anurag and Ritika’s precious gift

The announcement came through Ritika Chauhan’s Instagram story, where she described the newborn as their “most precious gift.” Later in the day, Anurag visited the hospital to meet his child and shared a video of himself holding the newborn, captioning it, “Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye.” The couple, however, has not disclosed the gender of their baby yet, keeping some mystery for fans while celebrating the moment.

Check out glimpse here

Anurag Dobhal’s recent controversy

Earlier in March, Anurag Dobhal was involved in a major car crash on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway while driving his Toyota Fortuner at high speed. The accident left him seriously injured, and he was admitted to the ICU. He later shared updates with fans on Instagram, showing stitches and physiotherapy sessions, explaining, “Zindagi Mai Shyd Fir Kabhi Chal Paunga Ya Nahi.” Despite these challenges, he has remained connected with his audience and is gradually recovering.

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Anurag Dobhal is best known for his moto-vlogging content and social media presence. He has over 8.1 million followers on Instagram and 8.12 million subscribers on YouTube. The arrival of his first child has brought both joy and relief to his fan base after a period of uncertainty and personal struggles.

More about Anurag Dobhal

The weeks leading up to the baby’s arrival were marked by personal difficulties for the couple. Anurag had shared videos claiming family disputes, while Ritika addressed misunderstandings online, emphasizing the need to protect their child from negativity. Despite these challenges, both are now adjusting to their roles as parents while navigating the ongoing personal issues privately.

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