UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal arrested in Dehradun for alleged assault on estranged wife Ritika Chauhan’s cousin, months after suicide attempt

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal, aka UK07 Rider, has been arrested in Dehradun along with three others following an alleged assault on his estranged wife Ritika Chauhan’s cousin Raj Singh Chauhan.

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UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal arrested after alleged assault (PC: Twitter)

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal is once again in the headlines, this time over a police case in Dehradun involving his estranged wife Ritika Chauhan’s cousin, Raj Singh Chauhan. The YouTuber was arrested along with three others following an alleged physical altercation near Haridwar Bypass Road on October 5. The case has added a new controversy to the ongoing family dispute between Anurag Dobhal and his estranged wife, Ritika Chauhan.

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal arrested after alleged assault

According to Dehradun Police, officers were alerted about a fight near the Nexa showroom on Haridwar Bypass Road at around 10 pm on October 5 and reached the spot, where they found YouTuber Anurag Dobhal and his associates allegedly assaulting his wife Ritika Chauhan’s cousin, Raj Singh Chauhan. Both sides were taken to a police outpost to prevent the situation from escalating. Police said another confrontation allegedly took place at the outpost, following which additional personnel were called in and four people, including Anurag, were arrested.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal said, “Our personnel reached the spot and found Dobhal and his associates assaulting a man identified as Raj Singh Chauhan, cousin brother of his wife. The police took both sides to the Bypass police outpost to prevent the situation from escalating.”

He added, “During discussions at the outpost, Dobhal, Abhishek, Abhay Chaudhary and Kurbaan again attempted to assault Chauhan, despite being asked by police personnel to maintain peace. The four allegedly became aggressive and tried to engage in another fight, following which a crowd gathered at the spot. Additional police personnel were called to the outpost and the four were arrested under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to maintain law and order….”

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal along with his gang, ARRESTED in Dehradun for brutally assaulting his own cousin brother-in-law. A few mnths back he did a suicide drama fr views. This is wt hppns whn fame goes to ur head. Unfollow these criminals who call themselves influencers. https://t.co/xssqp6yUNb — Himalayan Hindu (@himalayanhindu) October 6, 2026

According to police, Anurag and three others were arrested under sections 117(2), 191(2), 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) as a preventive law-and-order measure. A separate case was also registered at Nehru Colony police station based on Raj Singh Chauhan’s complaint. Police said their investigation into the incident is underway.

Raj has alleged that Anurag grabbed him by the neck and tried to take his mobile phone and forced him to unlock it. He further claimed that associates accompanying the YouTuber assaulted him and that he was attacked with an iron object. Reports also say Raj was taken to Doon Hospital for a medical examination after sustaining injuries.

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s wife Ritika Chauhan reacts his arrest

Following the incident, Anurag Dobhal’s wife Ritika Chauhan addressed the matter on social media and a video concerning her cousin. She alleged that Anurag Dobhal, along with 20-30 men, picked his cousin, pulled him into a car, and attacked him.

She said, “Is insaan ne pehle ye cheez mere pe kari, phir apne maa-baap pe kari, mere pet Rio ko marne ki koshish kari, meri mummy pe haath uthaya, isne Abhishek Saini ke saath mera fake narrative dikhaya ki uske saath mera affair hai. Fir isne mere bacche ke saath cheezen kharab kari (This person did this to me first, then to his own parents; he tried to kill my pet, Rio, and raised his hand against my mother. He also concocted a fake narrative with Abhishek Saini, claiming I was having an affair with him. Then, he messed things up regarding my child).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritika (@ritika_chauhan_dobhal)

Ritika also expressed concern for her family and said she feared another attack. In a video, she alleged that Anurag had mistreated members of her family in the past and claimed that she was worried about the safety of her mother and brother. These are allegations made by Ritika and have not been independently established.

She also added, “Ye wapas mere pe attack karega… meri mummy, mere bhai, wapas ye attack karne ki koshish karega. Mere bacche ko mujhse cheenane ki koshish karega taaki meri awaaz dab jaaye (He will attack me again – my mother, my brother; he will try to attack again. He will try to take my child away from me so that my voice can be silenced).”

The latest developments have once again brought Anurag Dobhal and Ritika Chauhan’s strained relationship into public focus. Their personal dispute has played out on social media for months, with both sides making allegations against each other.