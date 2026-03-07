UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal attempts suicide on Instagram Live, video goes viral

Home

YouTuber and biker vlogger Anurag Dobhal, widely known as UK07 Rider, has sparked concern among fans after a troubling Instagram Live video circulated online, prompting widespread reactions and discussions on social media.

Social media influencer and biker vlogger Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, has sparked widespread concern after a disturbing Instagram Live video began circulating online. The clip quickly went viral across platforms and left fans worried about the YouTuber’s safety. Several viewers who had joined the live session claimed that Dobhal appeared emotionally distressed while speaking to his followers before the situation took a shocking turn.

As the video spread on social media, more details about the incident started emerging. Fans who watched the livestream in real time recorded portions of it and later uploaded the clips online. The sudden end of the broadcast and what followed in the footage left viewers shocked and triggered intense discussion among users.

What actually happened?

In the viral video, Anurag Dobhal appeared with tears in his eyes while speaking during the livestream. At one point, he said, “Mummy, if I come in the next birth, just give love,” before speeding his car and adding, “Let’s go for the final drive.”

The live session abruptly ended after the car crashed, leaving viewers and fans deeply concerned. A user later uploaded the clip showing the aftermath, which quickly gained attention online and sparked worry about his safety.

Check out viral video of incident here

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider allegedly tried to take his own life by overspeeding his Toyota Fortuner and driving it off a flyover. pic.twitter.com/bfY2EhiWUs — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) March 7, 2026

Video of accident aftermath surface online

Soon after the livestream ended, another clip surfaced online showing Dobhal lying on the road with visible injuries. Several people were seen gathered around him, trying to help as he appeared to be in pain. The video also showed his car completely damaged following the crash.

According to the user who uploaded the clip, Dobhal was fortunate to escape the accident safely. In the video he was seen wearing a yellow T-shirt while people nearby tried to assist him.

Imagine how shameful parents must be that they literally forced their own son to give up his own life. UKO7rider (Anurag Dobhal) was lucky that he escaped the car accident. Praying for Anurag Dobhal. #UK07rider #anuragdobhal pic.twitter.com/WN3wVu07lo — Rahul. (@merii_mrziii) March 7, 2026

What led to this incident?

The alleged suicide attempt reportedly happened shortly after Dobhal shared an Instagram chat clip titled “Real Facts.” In that clip he claimed that his family did not support his marriage and mistreated him after he entered an inter-caste marriage with his wife Ritika.

Around the same time, his ex-girlfriend Savya Rides posted a reel that drew attention from viewers. Many users flooded the comments section with reactions while discussing the ongoing situation.

Check out the viral clip here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The UK07 Rider (@anurag_dobhal)

Accusations and other counter-claims

Amid the growing online reaction, another video began circulating which included a voice note from one of Dobhal’s friends speaking to Savya Rides. In the audio, the friend allegedly mentioned that Dobhal had been thinking about attempting suicide.

Dobhal later posted an emotional video accusing his parents and rapper Kalam Ink of mental harassment. According to him, their rejection of his marriage caused immense stress and led to his breakdown. However, Kalam Ink responded on Instagram denying the allegations and claimed the narrative was one-sided and created for social media attention. He also alleged that Dobhal had previously filed a false legal case against their parents which was dismissed in court.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

