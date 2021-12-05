New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan is currently in Delhi to promote her film Atrangi Re, and meanwhile she met uber cool Ranveer Singh in the capital and grooved to the peppy song Chaka Chak. In a video shared by Sara, both of them were seen shaking a leg. In the clip, Ranveer looks sharp dressed in a white t-shirt and denims paired with a jacket and boots, while Sara looked stunning in Benarasi Indian wear. The two are seen dancing to the number in a garden. While Sara aces her steps from the song, Ranveer hilariously improvises with a little salsa and some impromptu dance.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Gets Upset With Paps As They Click While She Lost Her Phone: 'Mera Phone Kho Gaya Aapko Photo Ki Padi Hai'

Sara Ali Khan captioned the video, which currently has 5,50,000 views: “Super Duper Ultra Cool @ranveersingh Proving yet again why he’s King. Thank you so much for this. Missed dancing with you. You’re (gold emoji).” Atrangi Re also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The Aanand L. Rai directorial is set to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Shares Appreciation Post For Hubby Ranveer Singh: 'Nothing More Attractive Than a Man...'

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)



Ranveer is also in Delhi as he has been shooting for his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani here. Ranveer and Sara’s fun video brought smiles to fans’ faces. Reacting to the video, a social media user commented, “Hahahha…awesome.” “Love you guys. You both are so entertaining,” another one wrote. Also Read - Mumbai Police Takes Reference From Ranveer Singh's 83 To Remind Citizens of Covid Norms

Sara had played Ranveer’s love interest in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Simmba, which was released in 2018.

On Saturday, Sara Ali Khan danced with Madhuri Dixit on the same track Chaka Chak. They did the signature step from Madhuri’s song Channe Ke Khet Mein. Sara Ali Khan captioned the post: “Chane ke khet mein Chakachak kiya. Poori umar Madhuri Dixit ma’am ne inspiration diya aur ab unke saath dance karke khush hua mera jiya.” She added, “Thank you so much ma’am for being so graceful and gracious.” Madhuri Dixit worked with Sara’s dad Saif Ali Khan in the 1999 film Aarzoo.”

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post here: