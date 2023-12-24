Home

Umang 2023: Shah Rukh Khan And Shehnaaz Gill’s Mind-Blowing Performances Have Fans Asking For More, Watch Video

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Shehnaaz Gill gave a power-packed dance performance at the Mumbai Police Annual Event in Umang Festival 2023

Umang 2023: Superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Deepika Padukone and others on Saturday night attended the Mumbai Police annual event Umang in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the celebs surfaced on social media. Shah Rukh Khan looked stylish as he donned a black suit over a white shirt. However, the actor skipped the red carpet. He completed his look with black shades. SRK’s dance video goes viral where he performs to Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya at Umang 2023. If you have missed King Khan on the stage, it’s a good day!

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill gave a killer dance performance on Animal movie’s popular song Arjan Vailly. She wore a gorgeous black blingy outfit for her stage look.

Damn this girl set the stage ablaze. She’s wearing so much confidence, and she trusts herself to outperform herself. She’s not in competition with anyone. Passion is what drives her. That stage is in ashes. She left it burning 🔥 #ShehnaazGill ❤️ You go girl #Umang2023 pic.twitter.com/UjFmZ4yF6B — RushiℰᎽℰЅ (@itz_myEyes) December 23, 2023



Deepika Padukone looked extremely gorgeous in a blue high-neck saree. She kept her makeup heavy and tied her hair into a bun.

Alia Bhatt exuded boss-lady vibes as she donned a floral suit at the star-studded event. She kept her hair open and was seen flaunting her cute smile.

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol greeted each other with a warm hug at Umang 2023.

Apart from them, celebs like, Ranveer Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kirti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Mrunal Thakur, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma and Janhvi Kapoor among others also attended the star-studded event.

