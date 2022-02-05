Bigg Boss 15 has come to an end but the contestants of the show are still in hangover mode. This week, several contestants from the show came together to celebrate actress Shamita Shetty’s birthday. Now, 3 contestants from the show – Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia have posted a video of them dancing their heart out to the Punjabi song Ishq Tera Tadpave. Umar Riaz posted the video on his Instagram and captioned it as, “India’s best 3 dancers #CanAnyOneDance @rajivadatia @kkundrra”. Watch the video below:Also Read - Shamita Shetty Breaks Silence on Marrying Raqesh Bapat Soon: 'Want to Settle Down, Work And Have Babies'

For the uninitiated, Rajiv, Umar and Karan’s chemistry was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 15. The trio were often seen dancing together in the house on peppy numbers. The videos of their dance were loved by BB fans. Umar, Karan and Rajiv’s co-contestants also commented on the video. Karan Kundrra commented, “Aaaaahahahahha nobody can… only us!!!!”, Rajiv Adatia commented, “WE ARE THE BEST!!!!” Neha Bhasin also commented, “OK I just died. I can never see you three the same way again.” Also Read - ‘Never Want To See Her Again’: Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Shamita Shetty Reacts to Tejasswi Prakash’s ‘Aunty’ Comment

After 4 months, the 15th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss came to an end last month. Tejasswi Prakash won the reality show. Pratik Sehajpal became the runner-up while Karan Kundrra bagged the second runner-up title.

