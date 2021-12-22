Bigg Boss 15‘s finale is just a few weeks away and we will get the winner of this season soon. The show has been one of the most-watched shows on television and this season has been a one of kind season in its own way. This season has witnessed many fights since the day one and every task in the house is performed with utmost aggression. The dynamics of the house have been changing every day. Friends turn foes while foes become good friends in the show. The new concept of this season had grabbed all the attention and the contestants have been noticed for their unique game plan. In the BB house, it is Umar vs All!Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Makes Shocking Revelation About Their Marriage After Getting Evicted From House

BB15’s Umar Riaz, who also is noted to be one of the most talked about contestant of the season is known to win hearts of the viewers not only for his good looks and maintaining friendships but also his moves in the task and will to win. In a recent task allocated by bigg boss Umar was seen grabbing attention as the task witnessed one against 3 people. That’s right! Umar, was seen performing the task and competing against 3 contestants which were Nishant Bhatt, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Pratik Sehjpal. Riaz was seen giving his 100% so much that the competitors too were feeling bad to watch the latter compete against 3. Umar Riaz was seen getting badly injured during the task as the latters picture of his elbow being badly bruised went viral on the internet. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Gossip: Abhijit Bichukale Shames Shamita Shetty For Doing Fewer Movies After She Calls Him Stupid

Twitterati too were seen lauding Umar for his performance by trending Task Slayer Umar. A fan also tweeted, “teeno ke naak mein dum kar Diya tha Umar ne. Well done Umar.” While another fan stated, “what a player. One against all. Too good.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Here's How Much Rakhi Sawant is Earning Per Week?

Have a look at the reactions:

Umar vs all

Task slayer Umar

Umar is the rial hiro https://t.co/MhRL9Ld43t — tabrej naim (@tabrejnaimkhan) December 22, 2021