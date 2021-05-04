Mumbai: It is shocking to see how Bollywood’s controversy queen Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stones unturned to be in the limelight which her cheap antics. Recently, Kangana has liked a tweet by a Twitter user which claimed that Sonu Sood is using the Covid-19 pandemic to make money. Yes, you read right! Actor Sonu Sood has been endorsing oxygen concentrating machines for needy patients all across the nation. At this point in time, an oxygen concentrator which was for Rs. 35,000 – 50,000, is available for lakhs. Also Read - Sonu Sood Helps Girl by Getting Her Airlifted From Nagpur to Hyderabad

The user shared a picture of Sonu Sood doing the endorsement and wrote, "Such a fraud using a crisis to make money Oxygen concentrator Rs. 2 lakh." The post was liked by Kangana Ranaut. He further wrote, "@SonuSood you are cheating people whose loved ones are dying.. even 10 litres of Oxygen Concentrator doesn't cost 1 lac and you are charging ₹2 lac for 5 ltr oxygen concentrator… How do you sleep at night doing so much fraud? BMC was right in saying you are a serial offender."

It has been reported that Sonu Sood has been endorsing that brand of oxygen concentrators since 2020. The brand has put out a press release saying that Sonu is the face of the brand. He is promoting oximeters and infrared thermometers. The statement read, "educate people across the country about the correct use of these medical devices and how they are vital in monitoring one's health."

Take a look at the advertisement:

Sonu Sood and Kangana Ranaut were a part of the film Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi, but he, later on, stepped down. At that time, Kangana said Sood was uncomfortable working with a female director, but later on, Sonu explained, “80% of my scenes were chopped off and the scenes that I was narrated were not there.” It seems he had a dialogue with her and found that he wasn’t happy with her project of Manikarnika. The original director of the film was Krish/ Radhakrishna Jagarlamudi.