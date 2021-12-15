Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun has reacted to the recent ‘unfortunate’ incident where one of his fans was gravely injured during a pre-release event for his upcoming Telugu film, Pushpa. He has stated that he will be more cautious in the future to avoid such accidents. After the organisers couldn’t handle the large attendance for Arjun’s fan meet, some people were gravely hurt. Things got out of hand when Allu’s followers started causing a commotion when the show’s organisers barred them from seeing him.Also Read - Do You Know What Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Calls Rashamika Mandanna With Love? Hint: National Crush

As soon as Allu Arjun came to know about the incident, he apologised to his followers on social media for the tragic accident that occurred after the ‘Pushpa‘ pre-release event. He assured his supporters that he would be more careful in the future. “Today, I learned of a terrible occurrence in which my fans were harmed at a fan meet. My team is keeping a close eye on the situation and keeping me informed,” said the South superstar. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Woos Fans With Seductive Dance Moves in Pushpa’s Item Song 'Oo Antava' | Watch Teaser

Take a look at Allu Arjun’s video:

Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Faces FIR For Her Dance Number In Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise

Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun’s co-star in Pushpa, also took to her Twitter handle to thank all the fans for coming. She also asked them to look after themselves when things got out of hand during the pre-release event.

Guys for all those who came to the event yesterday..

thankyou 🤍

but I just heard some of you got injured..

I felt so bad.. I really hope you all are okay.. and are taking good care of yourselves. 🤍 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 13, 2021

According to IANS, organizers claimed to have received authorization for 200 persons, but over 2,000 were admitted. They also promised the fans that they will be able to take part in a photoshoot that was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. Fans were enraged by the organisers’ incompetence and attempted to barge into the event, causing some damage to the conference centre here.

On Friday, December 17th, Pushpa: The Rise will be released in theatres. The film, which was originally filmed in Telugu, will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. After films like Arya and Arya 2, filmmaker Sukumar and Allu Arjun have teamed up again for Pushpa, which will be released in two parts. Lucky The Racer fame’s Bollywood debut is also marked by this project.