Home

Entertainment

Union Budget 2023: Ashoke Pandit Expresses Disappointment, Says ‘Entertainment Industry Has Always Been Neglected’

Union Budget 2023: Ashoke Pandit Expresses Disappointment, Says ‘Entertainment Industry Has Always Been Neglected’

Union Budget 2023: Ashoke Pandit recently expressed his disappointment and said that the entertainment industry has always been neglected by the government.

Union Budget 2023: Ashoke Pandit Expresses Disappointment, Says 'Entertainment Industry Has Always Been Neglected'

Union Budget 2023: Ashoke Pandit recently reacted to the Union Budget 2023 and expressed his disappointment. The filmmaker stated that the entertainment industry has always been neglected by consecutive governments. Ashoke had earlier spoken about his expectations from the upcoming budget before it was announced. As reported by Hindustan Times, he said, “Our industry is one of the biggest taxpayers of the country and during all kinds of trouble like during corona we played a very important role by entertaining the people sitting at home, we were responsible for people not getting mentally ill. So, this industry has to be taken seriously by the governments and not only use us as promoters during elections or calling for events.” The film producer is always vocal about issues concerning the film industry and society and often participates in television debates as well.

ASHOKE PANDIT SAYS ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY HAS ALWAYS BEEN NEGLECTED BY THE GOVERNMENT

Disappointed by the budget while interacting with ANI, Ashoke opined, “The entertainment industry which includes cinema, television, OTT and state shows has always been very hopeful whenever the Budget is about to be announced, this happens year after year. But unfortunately, our entertainment industry has always been neglected by government after government. We have not been spoken about the way other industries are spoken about in the budget, whether it’s the textile industry, whether it’s the soap industry or health industry. The way other industries are identified, discussed, debated and benefits are thought for those industries, the entertainment industry has not been given that kind of importance or seriousness by any government till date.”

The filmmaker also pointed out, “We have been discussing, we have been approaching but unfortunately that seriousness, as far as our industry is concerned, is not there in the politics of this country. Whatever battles we have fought, whatever the survival of this industry is, it’s all done by ourselves.”

Ashoke has produced the Anupam Kher starrer biopic The Accidental Prime Minister (2019) and The Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty?