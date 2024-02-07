Union Health Ministry Deletes Poonam Pandey’s Name From Cervical Awareness Campaign, After Pulling Off a Fake Death

Home

Entertainment

Model and actress Poonam Pandey who recently pulled off a fake death stunt in order to aware the audience about cervical cancer turned out to be the worst publicity stunt for the actress.

Mumbai: The government’s national campaign to raise awareness about cervical cancer is not currently considering actor-model Poonam Pandey as its brand ambassador, according to officials from the Union Health Ministry as reported by news agency PTI on Wednesday. Recently the actress reportedly faked her death to raise awareness about the seriousness of cervical cancer, but her publicity stunt backfired and multiple celebrities from the film industry slammed her hideous act.

Is Union Health Ministry Planning To Collaborate with Poonam Pandey? Here’s The Truth

The clarification was made following reports that Poonam would be leading the campaign from the front. There were also rumors that she and her team were discussing with officials from the ministry.

Here’s What Poonam Pandey Posted On Her Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAUTERRFLY | A Fork Media Group Co. (@hauterrfly)

On February 2nd, 2024, Poonam Pandey’s official Instagram account announced the tragic news of her passing due to cervical cancer. Her PR team expressed deep sorrow as they shared, “We are deeply saddened to inform you of the loss of our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer (sic).” Despite this announcement, many Bollywood celebrities were unaware that it was actually a publicity stunt orchestrated by Poonam Pandey. Her manager confirmed the news of her passing to various media outlets, stating that she had succumbed to cervical cancer on Thursday night.

Take a look at Poonam Pandey’s response:

Within 24 hours of her fake death, Poonam Pandey was rumoured to be alive, and lately, the diva came up with a video on Instagram. She explained, “Unlike some other cancers, cervical cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease (sic).”

She further added, “Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer (sic).”

Poonam’s Fake Death Stunt Lands Media Co. In trouble

Schbang, the media organisation that participated in Poonam’s staged death hoax, issued an apology following the negative impact of their campaign. The Mumbai-based company took responsibility for its involvement in the fake stunt, which received widespread backlash on social media from both celebrities and the public.

However, the company also pointed out that Poonam’s fake death fetched them a boost in the search for cervical cancer on the internet.

