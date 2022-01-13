Unpaused Naya Safar Motion Poster Out: Amazon Prime Video is ready to delight you with its new collection of stories centered on optimism, positivity, and fresh beginnings. The motion poster for Unpaused: Naya Safar was released today, January 13. Actors Saqib Saleem, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Neena Kulkarni, and Priyanshu Painyuli are among the show’s cast members. With calming background music, the motion poster gives a glance inside the flicks Teen Tigada, The Couple, Gond Ke Laddu, War Room, and Vaikunth. The film’s trailer will be released on January 15, 2022. Sharing the upcoming anthology’s motion poster, Why Cheat India fame Shreya Dhanwanthary wrote, “Motioning to let you know the trailer releases on January 15th! Unpaused: Naya Safar. The show releases on January 21 only on @primevideoin (sic).”Also Read - Amazon Prime Video Announces Unpaused: Naya Safar: 5 Unique Stories Brimming With Love And Positivity

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreya Dhanwanthary (@shreyadhan13)

Also Read - Ranveer Singh Starrer '83' Declared Tax-Free In Delhi

Unpaused: Naya Safar presents five distinct stories that offer a window of optimism, positivity, and a fresh start, inspiring us to value life and emotions more than ever before. Filmmakers like Shikha Makan (Gond Ke Laddu), Ruchir Arun (Teen Tigada), Nupur Asthana (The Couple), Ayappa KM (War Room), and Nagraj Manjule (Vaikunth) have compassionately brought genuine human emotions like love, desire, fear, and friendship to life. On January 21, 2022, Prime members in India and 240 other countries and territories will be able to access Unpaused: Naya Safar. Also Read - Mukesh Ambani's Antilia Has Flowers And Marble That Need AC, Reveals The Family Man Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary

The first season of Unpaused featured Glitch, Rat-A-Tat, Vishaanu, Chaand Mubarak, and Apartment as short stories which premiered in 2020 and depicted a transformed world following the pandemic. Five directors dedicate their pieces to the ramifications revolving around a common subject of the pandemic – virtual love, thoughts on suicide and mental health, unemployment and survival, loneliness, and friendship.

Are you excited for the sequel of Unpaused? Watch this space for more updates.