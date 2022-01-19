Unpaused Naya Safar Unveils New Song: Following the release of the trailer for the upcoming Amazon Original Unpaused: Naya Safar, the streaming service today released a single from the anthology called ‘Naya Safar.’ The song, written by musical team Sachin-Jigar, conveys a message of hope and positivity, similar to the film’s premise. The song was written by Amit Mishra and features a rap by Shaikhspeare. Kausar Munir wrote the lyrics for the song Naya Safar.Also Read - Amazon Halts Ban on Visa Credit Cards in UK From Jan 19

"The song Naya Safar revolves around the theme of gratitude and new beginnings," composer team Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya said. There are times in our lives when we feel as if everything has gone wrong, that we have nowhere to turn, and so on. But we must remember that our inner strength and tenacity are the driving forces that enable us to overcome any obstacles and move forward as winners. Naya Safar is a motivational song that instills renewed hope and enthusiasm in listeners' hearts, encouraging them to not allow anything to get in the way of their dreams. Kausar Munir's lyrics brilliantly reflect the spirit and essence of the song, while Amit Mishra's voice is flawless.

Listen to the song here:



Unpaused: Naya Safar tells five distinct stories that offer a glimpse into hope, positivity, and fresh beginnings, inspiring us to value life and emotions more than ever before. Filmmakers like Shikha Makan (Gond Ke Laddu), Ruchir Arun (Teen Tigada), Nupur Asthana (The Couple), Ayappa KM (War Room), and Nagraj Manjule (Vaikunth) have compassionately brought genuine human emotions like love, desire, fear, and friendship to life. On January 21, 2022, Prime members in India and 240 other countries and territories will be able to access Unpaused: Naya Safar.

