An unseen photo of actor Anushka Sharma with baby Vamika has gone viral. The pic shared by AB de Villiers' wife Danielle de Villiers, shows Anushka giving a big bright smile to the camera. We can also see baby Vamika in her arms. In the pic, Anushka and Danielle are seen wearing a transparent face mask and they pose for a selfie in India. Baby Vamika and Yente de Villiers are seen in their mommy's arms while they pose for the click.

Danielle recently conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram where one of her fans asked her, "Do you and Anushka Sharma hang out?" To which she replied, "She's one of the loveliest and most kind-hearted people I've ever met. We don't live in the same country but if we did I would like to think we would."

Danielle shared Anushka Sharma and Vamika's unseen photo that took not a single minute to get viral. The adorable photo will right away warm your heart.

Have a look here: