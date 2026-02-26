South cinema’s popular couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, have finally tied the knot. Fans were eagerly awaiting pictures from the private ceremony held on February 26. While the newlyweds have not yet shared official photos from their wedding, Vijay’s younger brother, Anand Deverakonda, surprised fans by sharing some special glimpses from their “Virosh” wedding.

Anand Deverakonda posted two behind-the-scenes photos on social media, showing himself with friends. The photos follow a similar theme: one featuring white, the other yellow. They were taken inside the luxurious wedding venue, ITC Momentos, including its beautiful garden area.

These glimpses have given fans a peek at the grandeur of this private ceremony.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna met on the sets of the film Geetha Govindam. Their on-screen chemistry gradually blossomed into an off-screen bond. They later worked together in Dear Comrade, which further strengthened their relationship. After nearly seven years of knowing each other and spending time together, they decided to become life partners.

Fans will recall that photos of Anand Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were circulating during their Rome trip on New Year’s Day 2026. While Vijay Deverakonda’s presence was kept private at the time, several social media posts hinted at the depth of their relationship.

Rashmika Mandanna’s presence at Anand Deverakonda’s “Gum Gum Ganesh” event in 2024 also made headlines. During a fun session, when Rashmika was asked to name her favorite actor, she said Vijay Deverakonda, and her smile won everyone’s hearts.

Narendra Modi also sent his best wishes to the couple ahead of their wedding. Responding to an invitation from Vijay Deverakonda’s parents, he congratulated both families on their new journey and wished them a happy married life.

Following the wedding, the couple will host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. There are also reports that a separate ceremony for friends from the Hindi film industry may be held in Mumbai, although this has not been officially confirmed. On the professional front, the two will be seen together in the film Raanabaali, which is slated for release in September 2026.