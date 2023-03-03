‘Unstoppable!’ Deepika Padukone Makes Indian Proud as She is All Set to Attend Oscars 2023 as Presenter
Deepika Padukone fans can't keep calm after she was named as one of the presenters at the Oscars 2023. Check the heartwarming messages here.
It’s a proud moment for India as actress Deepika Padukone has been announced as a presenter at the Oscars 2023. On Thursday night, Deepika took to Instagram and shared a post with the names of all the presenters. The list also includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove. Sharing the post, Deepika simply wrote, “#oscars#oscars95.”
Indians celebrate Deepika Padukone after she is named as one of the presenters at Oscars 2023
In no time, netizens flooded Deepika’s comment section with congratulatory wishes. “Can’t wait to watch you Deepu,” actress Neha Dhupia commented. “Boom,” Deepika’s sister Anisha Padukone commented.
Deepika’s husband Ranveer dropped clapping emojis in the comment section.
Unstoppable! 🌟💯#DeepikaPadukone all set to attend the Oscars 2023 ceremony as a presenter! pic.twitter.com/Uz9HHzqMAe
— Filmfare (@filmfare) March 3, 2023
To see #DeepikaPadukone’s name in this list made us go 😍🥰
How excited are you for the Oscars? #Oscar #Oscars95 #Oscars2023 #DeepikaPadukone #OscarNominations2023 #fridaymorning https://t.co/Ow5YMzN3o2
— Fleek (@getfleekdotapp) March 3, 2023
The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles’ Dolly Theatre.
It’s a special year for India at the Oscars. This time around, not just one, but three significant Indian movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominations.
This year, RRR is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category. Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.
