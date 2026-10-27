Uorfi Javed claims society members are harassing her, says ‘I can’t shoot in my own house’

Uorfi Javed has accused her housing society of harassing her by restricting her from shooting content inside her own home. Check her series of posts.

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Uorfi Javed's society issue (PC-Instagram)

Reality TV star Uorfi Javed has accused her housing society committee of harassing her by stopping her from shooting content inside her own home. The actress took to Instagram Stories to share her experience, alleging that the restrictions began after she called the police over a society rule related to visitors entering apartments after 6 PM.

Sharing a story, Uorfi wrote, “Meri society committee ne ek rule nikala hai naya mujhe pareshan karne k liye (My society committee has introduced a new rule to harass me) – I can’t shoot any content in my own house!” She claimed that the committee considers filming content at home a commercial activity because she uploads it on social media, which adds to her popularity.

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In another Instagram Story, Uorfi alleged that the society members had tried to get her landlord to evict her. She wrote, “This hurt their fragile male ego. They told my landlord to kick me out, which she didn’t, so now 4-5 men have had to use such low-level tactics to harass me/ kind of proud of myself.”

Uorfi also claimed that society members were checking visitors’ bags and restricting entry if they suspected someone was carrying a camera or other shooting equipment. Questioning the restrictions, she said, “Every other person shoots content in their house, how is this rule even legal? What I do in my own house is my business,” she added.

Even the security guard of Uorfi’s building didn’t allow her guests to enter the society. She wrote in a new post that her media friend had come to shoot a YouTube video and they were not allowed to enter the building.

Uorfi Javed Had Earlier Complained About Society Rules

This is not the first time Uorfi has raised concerns about restrictions imposed by her housing society. Previously, she took to X and claimed that the society had introduced a rule banning guests from entering the premises after 10 PM, even if they were visiting for work-related activities such as interviews or shoots.

She wrote, “So my society has a new rule: no guests allowed after 10 PM, and even for interviews or shoots, they will not allow anyone unless the owner has emailed them.” They physically stopped people from entering my house.”

On the work front, Uorfi was most recently seen hosting Splitsvilla X6 alongside Sunny Leone, Karan Kundrra and Nia Sharma.