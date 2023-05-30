Home

Entertainment

Uorfi Javed Surprises Internet With a Teddy Bear-Jacket, Netizens Say ‘Ajeeb But Cute’ – See Pics

Uorfi Javed Surprises Internet With a Teddy Bear-Jacket, Netizens Say ‘Ajeeb But Cute’ – See Pics

Uorfi Javed wears the most unlikely hand-made jacket ever as she steps out of her abode on a busy Tuesday in Mumbai. Check out her viral pictures and video here.

Uorfi Javed in a teddy bear jacket (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Uorfi Javed in teddy bear jacket: Actor Uorfi Javed surprised all with her latest look on Tuesday. The popular social media star flaunted her new look in a teddy bear jacket and took away all the limelight on a sunny, summery weekday. She was seen rocking a yellow co-ord set with a statement jacket that was made with many tiny soft toys, making the whole ensemble look both creative and unique.

Trust Uorfi Javed to bring her A-game to fashion every time she steps out of her house and the same was the case on Tuesday. The actor, who is often criticised for her style picks, impressed even her biggest critics with the new look. Her statement jacket had so many colourful soft toys weaved together and Uorfi definitely worked every inch of that whole outfit. She tied her hair in a severe updo, kept her makeup glossy and pink, and wore a pair of drop earrings to go with her overall avatar. She looked pretty.

You may like to read

WATCH UORFI JAVED WEARING A TEDDY-BEAR JACKET IN VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Trending Now

Uorfi has been making sure that each of her outfits speaks volumes of her bold self. The actor never steps out in a dress that is not loud or different. ‘Go big or go home’ is her mantra and she absolutely sticks to it all the time. While her fans often like her choice of outfits, many who don’t like her choices took to the comments section of her video to praise her dressing sense this time. One social media user wrote, “First time iska dress mjhe cute lga h 😍 (sic).” Another user wrote, “She deserves to be in foreign countries as a designer she’ll shine for sure! She is so creative! (sic).”

Uorfi has accepted that she is all about being creative, loving every bit of being her own kind of fashionista, and creating statements every day. The actor is fearless and unabashed about her choices in life including her outfits. This definitely looks like a cute avatar. What do you think?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES