Was Urfi Javed Detained in Dubai for Wearing Revealing Clothes? She Answers

Urfi Javed News: Internet sensation and actor Urfi Javed has been making headlines after reaching Dubai for a song shoot. It has been reported that Urfi has been detained in Dubai for wearing a revealing outfit. However, that’s not true as the Bigg Boss OTT fame shared her statement on this news report. Urfi Javed clarified that the police had only arrived because of some issue with the location where the shooting was taking place.

URFI JAVED BREAKS THE SILENCE

“The police had arrived to stop the shoot because of some issues at the location. There was a time till when we were allowed to shoot as it was a public place, the production team didn’t extend the timing, hence we had to leave. It had nothing to do with my clothes at all. We shot the remaining part the next day so it was all sorted,” Urfi Javed’s statement read.

Urfi Javed’s detention in Dubai made headlines after a report by E-times claimed, “She had shot a video for her Instagram in an outfit made by her, which was revealing as per the people here in Dubai. The fact that there is no problem with the outfit but where she shot the video was an open area and they don’t consider it to be allowed to wear what she wore. She is being questioned by the police. Let’s see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Urfi shared her bathroom view in Dubai where she posed topless facing the window.

On social media, Urfi Javed, also known as Uorfi, frequently posts bold and semi-nude photos and videos. She has 4 million followers on Instagram. On the work front, she was last seen in Splitsvilla X4.