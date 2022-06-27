Uorfi Javed Viral Video: Internet sensation Urfi Javed never fails to make waves with her unusual fashion choices. In her most trying circumstances, the actor has consistently seen the situation favorably and outperformed herself. She had the audacity to leave her family behind and pursue her acting career on her own. On Monday, the actor took to her Instagram account and dropped a video in which she is wearing a pink printed halter neck bralette and pink trousers.Also Read - Urfi Javed Looks Electrifying After Wrapping Herself in Blue Wire, Disappointed Fans Unfollow Her- Video

In the video, Uorfi Javed attempts to strike a pose with a flower in the video, but as soon as she finishes, she accidentally drops her phone instead of the flower, and before she realizes what happened, a vehicle runs over the phone. An initial shock is followed by a wave of a disappointment for the actor. A person in the background can be heard saying, “Phoot gaya, phoot gaya.” Sharing the video on her Instagram account, she captioned it, “The uncle in the end yelling ‘phoot Gaya’ ‘phoot Gaya’.” Also Read - Uorfi Javed Gets Trolled For Bold Bodycon Dress While Munching Vada Paav on Streets: 'Sasti Poonam Pandey'

Uorfi Javed drops her phone in the viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Also Read - Uorfi Javed Performs Hot Rain Dance in Sexy Floral See-Through Saree, Fans Say 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani Lagao'

Netizens troll Uorfi Javed for dropping her phone:

Fans quickly dropped laughing and fire emojis in the comment section. They admired her outfit, but they loved the phone-dropping moment much more. Happens to most of us, right? One of the users compliment her about the look and wrote, “o pretty eyes and sweet looks also cute smile and cool looks like a barbie doll also sexy dress up also cool.” Another user said, “Itna mehenga phone giradiya,” along with sad face emoji. Others trolled her for breaking her phone or using an already broken phone and said, ” phone pahle se hi tuta hua tha uska video bana ke reels pr daalengi to enko jada like view miega to wahi phone utha ke video bana ke reels pr upload kr di.”

On the work front, Uorfi rose to stardom with her role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She was also seen in shows like In Meri Durga, Bella, Puncch Beat Season 2, and Chandra Nandini. Urfi Javed played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay after joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Shivani Bhatia in 2020.

Watch this space for more updates on Uorfi Javed!