Uorfi Javed Faces Sexual Harassment on Flight by Group of Drunk Men, Shares Video

Uorfi Javed was on her way to Goa when she was harassed on a flight by a group of young drunk men who called her names and eve-teased her. She later uploaded a video of the incident in her Instagram stories.

Actor Uorfi Javed is known for her bold way of living. She dresses up in the most unusually designer outfits and she owns every bit of it. But, for a section of people, all her unabashedness seems like a license to troll her, to criticise her, or worst, to slut shame her. Something similar happened to her while she was on her way to Goa.

Uorfi shared a video in her Instagram stories and wrote about how a group of young men started harassing her sexually on the flight. She narrated her ordeal in a note as the video showed a few young, drunk men sitting behind her seat. Uorfi said the man called her names, molested her on the flight, and passed harsh comments. Her note read, “While travelling from Mumbai to Goa on one of the flights yesterday I had to go through harassment, the men in this video were saying nasty things, Eve teasing and calling names. When I confronted them one of them said that their friends were drunk. Being drunk is no excuse to misbehave with women. Public figure YES, Public property NO (sic).”

Uorfi has been vocal about all the harassment she faces almost on a daily bases for being the way she is. The actor has earlier talked about her abusive childhood and how she was raised by a conservative father. She has explained how she never cares about people commenting on her fashion sense because that’s her way to express herself and stay unapologetic.

Misbehaving with a woman only because she doesn’t conform to your idea of morality is one of the sickest social problems. Uorfi seems to be fighting this battle every day. More power to her!

