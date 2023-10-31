Home

Controversial queen Uorfi Javed gets death threat for re-creating Rajpal Yadav's Bhool Bhulaiyaa look for Instagram.

Uorfi Javed Gets Death Threats For Recreating Rajpal Yadav's Look From Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 'Hindu Dharam...'

Uorfi Javed, who appeared in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT is known for her bizarre outfits and she is often targeted for the same. Recently, she recreated Rajpal Yadav’s look from the movie, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, which got much attention and she ended up getting “death threats.” Uorfi received an email from an unidentified person threatening to harm her if she did not remove the video.

After receiving this email, the actor informed the Mumbai Police about this and also posted it on X (Twitter). She wrote, “I’m just shocked and appalled by this country mahn, I’m getting death threats in recreating a character from a movie where as that character didn’t get any backlash:/ ”

I’m just shocked and appalled by this country mahn , I’m getting death threats in recreating a character from a movie where as that character didn’t get any backlash :/ pic.twitter.com/pOl9FvTYzT — Uorfi (@uorfi_) October 30, 2023

Uorfi received an email from two different email IDs. The first email came to her from a person named Nikhil Goswami and the second email that came after it was from Rupesh Kumar. The threat read, “Hindu Dharam Ko Badnaam Kar Rahi Hai”. Uorfi Javed gained fame after her stint on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. She also acted in several TV shows. She is known for portraying the role of Avni in ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’. She was also seen as Aarti in ‘Meri Durga’, Bella in ‘Bepannaah’ and Mira in ‘Puncch Beat Season 2‘, which streamed on ALT Balaji.

From 2016 to 2017, Uorfi played the role of Chhaya in Star Plus’ ‘Chandra Nandini’. In 2020, she joined ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as Shivani Bhatia. She later played Tanisha Chakraborty in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay‘. In December 2022, she participated in MTV Splitsvilla X4 as a guest contestant and mischief maker.

