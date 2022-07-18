Uorfi Javed Viral Video: Internet sensation Uorfi Javed, formerly spelt as Urfi never fails to astound with her quirky and unusual appearance. The actor, who was called a ‘fashion icon’ by Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, had made heads turn yet again. Uorfi flaunted her toned midriff in an orange front-cut-out top that she wore with no innerwear. She finished off her appearance with a high ponytail that had two hair strands falling on her face. In the video, Uorfi, who is trying to play pool, said, “That was foul actually, woh foul hogaya.” Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she captioned it, “Correct way to play pool.”Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Hot Dance Moves in Crazy Pink Bralette Made of Rope - Watch Viral Video

Watch Uorfi Javed Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Also Read - Uorfi Javed Sets The Internet on Fire With Sexy Bralette Made Out of Pink Rope, Check Pics

Uorfi Javed’s video garnered love from her fans and followers. They also dropped fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Waise apke ghar me ambulance to hogi na Kyunki apko dekh kr To ladke ghayal ho jate hai.” Another user called her ‘Beauty.’ Some online users trolled the actress on her latest video. One of the users wrote, “OMG, too much overacting.” Also Read - Uorfi Javed Shares Secret Behind Her Fashion Sense: ‘People Used Me…’ | Watch Interview

Uorfi has repeatedly stated that she doesn’t follow societal norms and prefers to speak her thoughts and make her own decisions in life. She has also said that she doesn’t give a damn about the trolls and that it is entirely up to her whether or not she chooses to dress in seductive and revealing ways.

Watch this space for more updates on Uorfi Javed!