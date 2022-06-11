Uorfi Javed in Hot Bralette And High Waisted Skirt: Uorfi Javed was recently clicked by the paparazzi in her cool hot chic summer look at the airport. Urfi also revealed the reason behind changing her name spelling on her official Instagram handle. Urfi had earlier mentioned in her Instagram stories that though the pronunciation of her name remains the same, people should be mindful while writing her name. Uorfi changed her name from Urfi Javed. Uorfi responded to the questions regarding her new name spelling and said she was following the advice of a numerologist. Uorfi has been a participant of Bigg Boss OTT as well.Also Read - Uorfi Javed Wears Dark Red Thigh-High Slit Gown With Deep Back, Fan Says 'Dressing Sense Nahi, But Humble' -Watch

Check out Uorfi’s new airport look from Viral video by Viral Bhayani: Also Read - Urfi Javed Officially Changes Her Name To Uorfi, Asks Everyone To Be 'Mindful'- See Post

Uorfi was asked by a paparazzi in the viral clip, “Uorfi Ji Aapka Instagram pe naam kaise change hua (How did your name got changed on Instagram, what happened?)” Uorfi responded as she stated, “Maine apni spelling change kar di. Mujhe ek numerlogist ne bola tha ki thodi tarakki hogi, kaam milega. Viral hone se paise nahi milte (I have changed the spelling of my name. A numerologist had asked me to do this for success and more money. Being viral doesn’t get you any money.” A fan commented on the video and wrote, “Tarakki par to ho aap.” Also Read - Urfi Javed Stuns in Sexy And Bold Bori Dress, Netizens Say, 'Ab Tarzan Bhi Ban Gayi, Waah'

Check out the fan reactions:

Uorfi looked ravishing in a sexy bralette with matching thigh high skirt at the airport. Uorfi had recently stunned the shutterbugs and her followers as she went out on a lunch date in a bold red thigh high slit gown walking at the street.



Uorfi has also worked in popular daily soaps like Bade Bhaiyya ki Dulhaniya and Meri Durga.

