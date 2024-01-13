Home

Uorfi Javed Looks Monsoon Weather Ready With That Purple Umbrella Outfit, Netizens Call Her ‘Chhatri Wali’ – Watch Viral Video

Uorfi Javed and her unique dress.

Uorfi Javed has always managed to grab headlines, and the reason is very evident, her unique dressing sense. Another video of the social media influencer has surfaced online where she can be seen wearing a lilac dress. However, what caught netizens’ attention was the big umbrella-shaped structure, which was a part of Uorfi’s dress. Yes, you read that right. As usual, several social media users took to the comment section, and while some bashed the influencer for her dressing sense, others appreciated her sense of fashion.

Uorfi is back in the limelight, this time for her stunning purple dress. In the photo, Uorfi Javed radiates a beautiful smile. Fans are expressing that she appears like an angel in the mentioned dress, with some playfully drawing comparisons to an alien. Uorfi is seen wearing a purple two-piece dress. However, the umbrella-like structure which was also a part of the dress was a unique concept. For the look, the influencer made a high ponytail and kept her make-up stubble.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the video went online, several fans took to the comment section and started pouring in their opinion on Uorfi’s dress. While one fan wrote, “Bro, people will call me mad, but it is actually looking good.” Anoter wrote, “Aisa lag raha hai , umbrella phaad ke muh Bahar nikaal dura , aur taiyar ho gayi nayi outfit.” A fan commented, “Wow what a stylish design of dressing sense.”

This is not the first time when the social media influencer has raised eyebrows due to her dressing sense. Often Uorfi has been spotted wearing unique dresses. Due to the bold outfit statements, Uorfi has been trolled several times.

