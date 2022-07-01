Uorfi Javed Reacts to Alia Bhatt’s Pregnancy: Actor Alia Bhatt‘s pregnancy news sent their fans into a frenzy. Several congratulatory messages and updates were shared soon after the news broke on the internet. Joining the list to congratulate the couple, internet sensation Uorfi Javed reacted to the news. She acknowledged that Alia Bhatt’s baby will be incredibly beautiful and cute because it will be Alia and Ranbir’s baby.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Loves Hrithik Roshan's Beardo Vibes, Hubby Vicky Kaushal Says 'We Need To Talk'

Uorfi Javed reacts to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s baby

In an interaction with the paparazzi, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant said, “Congratulation, yehi ki Alia ka baby kitna sundar hoga na, Kitna cute hoga uska baby.” When a papparazzo inquired as to whether she will become massi (mother’s sister) or bua (father’s sister), Urfi quickly replied, “Main, Begani Shaadi mai Abdullah Deewana. Mein kuch nhi banoungi, Mein Mein hi rahungi (I won’t be anyone, I will not become anything.)” Also Read - Alia Bhatt To Enjoy A 'Quick Babymoon' With Ranbir Kapoor Before Returning Back To Mumbai: Report

Uorfi Javed’s viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Uorfi Javed’s honest reaction won hearts on the internet. One of the users said, “So trueee, she said.” Another user said, “Sach bolti chaiye jo bhi ho.” Several others dropped clapping and laughing emojis for her reply.

Uorfi Javed’s unusual outfit makes headlines, again!

Uorfi Javed once more exhibited her own yet peculiar sense of style on Wednesday. She was seen wearing a beige matching set, alongside a statement belt. She completed her outfit with black high heels. Fans dropped fire emojis in the comment section. The actor who featured in the list of most search celebs never fails to astound her fans with her quirky style.

Uorfi Javed’s latest look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, soon-to-be mommy Alia Bhatt is now filming her Hollywood movie in London. The Bollywood diva socialized with filmmaker Karan Johar, her friends, Aadar Jain and his wife, Rima Jain, and other people during her time in the city.

