Uorfi Javed Reacts to Ranveer Singh Calling Her Fashion Icon: Internet sensation Uorfi Javed who never fails to make waves has once again garnered all the attention. Recently, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh called the Bigg Boss OTT fame, Uorfi a 'fashion icon,' on Koffee With Karan. Urfi, who was extremely overwhelmed by Singh's statement has now reacted to it.

Uorfi Javed Reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Statement

Uorfi Javed, who was recently spotted in the city, spoke with the paparazzi. She couldn't believe that Ranveer Singh called her a 'fashion icon.' The actor said, "I was watching a movie and suddenly I got a lot of calls from everyone. I couldn't understand why they were calling me. They started asking me if I watched Koffee With Karan's episode and started sending me its episode. I thought the episode must have been an entertaining one that's why everyone is sending me. Then my sister called me and asked if I watched the episode. I said no, so she told me that Ranveer Singh called you a 'fashion icon.'"

Uorfi admitted to the paparazzi that she initially believed he was making fun of her sense of style, but it ended up being the exact reverse. She said, "Initially I thought that he was making fun of me but he said it very nicely. It was very sweet of him." Uorfi, who was extremely delighted said, "I feel like Angelia Jolie right now. No actually, I'm feeling like Deepika Padukone."

Uorfi Javed looked stunning in a yellow floral saree and a blue cut-out blouse. She was clicked smiling at the paparazzi in her hot and beautiful desi persona.

Ranveer Singh Calls Uorfi Javed a ‘Fashion Icon’

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh called Uorfi Javed a fashion icon on the seventh season of Koffee With Karan. In the rapid-fire segment, the host Karan asked Ranveer, whose nightmare would it be to repeat an outfit, following which Singh quickly said, “Uorfi Javed.” Karan said, “Cause she is in new cuts.” Ranveer Singh then went ahead and said, “Yeah, she is a fashion icon.”

